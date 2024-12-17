Skip to main content

    Department of Environmental Protection

    Request for Determination (RFD) for Online RFD Users

    The RFD*Online application is self-registered and available on the Department's 'GreenPort' portal. No paper application is needed. Just visit the website and register a new account.

    Register a new account

    Overview

    All Request for Determinations (RFDs) require a $600 fee. However, small business owners only pay $400. The fee aims to balance the Air Quality Program's budget. You can find the new regulations in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.

    The RFD*Online project offers:

    • Owners/operators easy access to RFD information and online exemption status.

    • DEP staff a streamlined process with clear criteria and evaluation tools.

    • Electronic data storage for better permit management.

    Moreover, the RFD*Online process:

    • Reduces confusion in submissions and evaluations.

    • Speeds up evaluations and cuts wait times.

    • Enhances data quality by minimizing errors.

    • Prepares data for other permit processes.

    • Uses automated, online tools.

