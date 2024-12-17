Request for Accessibility and Disability Accommodations

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is dedicated to making sure everyone can access its services. DEP does not treat anyone unfairly because of a disability and will provide help according to state and federal laws.

Individuals may request reasonable accommodations to access DEP services, programs, and activities. Examples of accessibility requests include:

Printed materials in alternative formats (like large print or braille)

Sign language interpreters for meetings or events

Assistive listening devices

Accommodations for public meetings and hearings

DEP will not charge anyone for providing these aids, services, or modifications.