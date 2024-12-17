Request for Accessibility and Disability Accommodations

Overview
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is dedicated to making sure everyone can access its services. DEP does not treat anyone unfairly because of a disability and will provide help according to state and federal laws.
Individuals may request reasonable accommodations to access DEP services, programs, and activities. Examples of accessibility requests include:
- Printed materials in alternative formats (like large print or braille)
- Sign language interpreters for meetings or events
- Assistive listening devices
- Accommodations for public meetings and hearings
DEP will not charge anyone for providing these aids, services, or modifications.
Effective Communication
DEP will provide reasonable help to ensure effective communication when requested. This allows qualified people with disabilities to take part equally in DEP’s programs, services, and activities.
Changes to policies and procedures
DEP will make reasonable changes to its rules and programs so that people with disabilities can enjoy all its services.
Federal law does not require DEP to change the basic nature of its programs. Additionally, it does not have to take actions that would create undue burdens, like serious costs or extra work, to comply with federal law.
How to request accommodations
You can download the DEP Accommodation Request Form here: English (DOCX) | Spanish (DOCX)
Send the completed form to DEP’s Non-Discrimination Coordinator by email or mail:
Neil Bakshi
DEP Non-Discrimination Coordinator
400 Market Street, 16th Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17105
Email: RA-EPNonDiscrim@pa.gov
If you have questions about how to file a complaint, please reach out to DEP’s Non-Discrimination Coordinator.
DEP asks that you send any requests for help at least five full business days before the service, program, or activity you need it for.
How to request accommodations for current employees or candidates for employment
For Current Employees: Go to Employee Self Service (ESS) and click “Create Accommodation/Religious Request,” or email RA-OABEEO@pa.gov.
For Job Candidates: You can also submit your request using the same email or link provided. The Office of Administration can only process requests from current employees and job candidates.
DEP Facilities
The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) says that no qualified person with a disability should be excluded from participating in public services because the facilities are not accessible. DEP makes sure to plan for accessibility for individuals with disabilities.
Here are some actions DEP takes to improve access to its offices:
- DEP offices must be easy to enter and use for people with disabilities.
- Changes to offices must make them usable for people with disabilities as much as possible.
- Offices that haven’t been changed must still allow access for people with disabilities.
- If there are limitations, DEP will make improvements to provide the best access possible.
DEP website and online communications
DEP follows rules to make sure its website is usable for everyone, including people with disabilities. DEP works to create accessible websites that meet industry standards. If complete accessibility isn’t possible, information will still be available in other ways.
DEP follows policies that include:
- The Accessibility Policy set by the Office of Administration
- The Commonwealth's Digital Accessibility Policy
If you have any issues accessing DEP’s webpages, please contact us at RA-EPNonDiscrim@pa.gov. We will help you find the information or make changes to improve access.
How to file a complaint about accessibility
DEP has a way for people to submit complaints if a service or activity isn’t accessible for individuals with disabilities. To file a complaint, download and complete the Discrimination Complaint Form: English (DOCX) | Spanish (DOCX).
For questions on how to file a complaint, contact DEP’s Non-Discrimination Coordinator:
Phone: (717) 787-0880
Email: RA-EPNonDiscrim@pa.gov
Address: 400 Market Street, 16th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17105
Nondiscrimination Protections
Executive Order 2016-04 requires that contracts and grants from DEP also follow nondiscrimination rules for individuals with disabilities. This includes grantees, contractors, and their subcontractors.
Employment
DEP does not discriminate against people with disabilities during the hiring process or during employment. DEP follows all state and federal laws that cover this.
Contact us
If you have questions or feedback for DEP about accessibility, please contact us at RA-EPNonDiscrim@pa.gov. DEP aims to respond within ten business days. You can also reach out to the Office of Administration for more help.