Report Wastewater Discharge

DMRs must be submitted by any facility that has been issued an NPDES permit that requires sampling and monitoring (typically sewage treatment plants and industrial facilities with a wastewater or storm water discharge to surface waters). DMRs may also be required for WQM permits with land application of effluent.

DMRs may be submitted on paper to DEP regional offices or electronically through DEP’s eDMR system.

NPDES permits frequently require additional information, i.e., supplemental reports, to be attached to DMRs. DEP has established guidance on the preparation of DMRs, including:

New DMR FAQ document: This document provides answers to frequently asked questions about discharge monitoring reports.

Those interested in reviewing DMR data for specific facilities may arrange a file review at DEP's regional offices or check DEP’s eDMR Data Report (if the facility is using the eDMR system).