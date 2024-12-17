Report Covered Device Manufacturer Information to Department of Environmental Protection

The Covered Device Recycling Act (CDRA) imposes several requirements on manufacturers of covered devices that offer their covered devices for sale in Pennsylvania.
Covered devices include desktop computers, laptop computers, computer monitors, computer peripherals and televisions. Manufacturers of only computer peripherals are excluded from the manufacturer requirements established by the CDRA. Below are the requirements of manufacturers under the CDRA and where they can be found in the statute.
Overview
Manufacturers selling covered devices must register with the department, even for online sales. They need to submit a form and a $5,000 fee by August 31st each year.
Electronic payments are preferred. Please contact us for ACH payment information and instructions: ra-eprecyclepa@pa.gov
Manufacturers must create a recycling plan to match their sales from two years prior.
The plan should include:
- Collection sites and events
- Recyclers and their methods
- Promotion and education strategies, including a website or hotline
- Signatures from all parties involved
Plans are due by August 31st each year.
A manufacturer or group of manufacturers that ran a collection and recycling program for covered devices last year must send an annual report to the department by January 31 each year.
The report must include:
- The total weight of covered devices collected and recycled
- The weight collected and processed by each recycler in the program
- Signatures from the manufacturer(s) and recycler(s) confirming the materials were collected and recycled according to the law.
If a manufacturer falls short, they must pay a fee of $2.00 per pound for the deficit, plus 10%. This is due by March 15th.
Manufacturers cannot charge consumers for the collection, transportation, or recycling of covered devices unless they offer a discount or rebate of equal or greater value. Only sellers of new devices can offer these incentives.
Devices collected in Pennsylvania must be recycled according to laws and regulations. They cannot be disposed of in harmful ways.
Manufacturers must ensure their devices go to certified facilities. If the facility is in Pennsylvania, it needs a specific permit.
If the recycling facility is located in Pennsylvania, the facility must also have obtained permit #WMGR081 from the department.
Manufacturers can't send collected devices to a recycling facility unless they can prove the facility has the right certifications, which include one of the following
- R2 (Responsible Recycling Practices Standard) Certification
- e-Stewards Certification
- An internationally accredited third-party environmental management standard for the safe and responsible handling of covered devices.
Contact Information
Electronic submissions are preferred. Please send electronic files to ra-eprecyclepa@pa.gov. If sending electronically, hard copies do not need to be mailed.
Mailing Instructions:
If by US Postal Service:
PA Department of Environmental Protection
Bureau of Waste Management
PO Box 8472
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8472
If by Ground Service (UPS, RPS, etc.):
PA Department of Environmental Protection
Bureau of Waste Management
400 Market Street, 14th Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17101-8472
Please email with any questions: ra-eprecyclepa@pa.gov