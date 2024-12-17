Skip to main content

    Department of Environmental Protection

    Report Closure of Storage Tank Systems to the Department of Environmental Protection

    If you are done using a storage tank, you must report the closure to DEP. The owner or operator must empty, remove, or seal the tank. 

    Overview

    The Storage Tank and Spill Prevention Act requires that storage tanks which are no longer storing a regulated substance be properly removed from service. Storage tanks which are no longer able to meet regulatory performance standards or will no longer be used to stored regulated substances should be removed or closed-in-place.

    The goal of the storage tank closure process is to restore the area around the storage tank to a condition similar to that area before the storage tank existed. If there is contamination, the owner will coordinate with the Storage Tank Cleanup Program to report those releases and take corrective actions.

    How to Report Storage Tank System Closures

    Planning for and reporting a regulated storage tank closure is a multi-step process. It includes, but is not limited to, the following steps:

    1. Submission of a notification at least 30 days prior to the closure.
      1. Underground Storage Tank Closure Notification Form
      2. Aboveground Storage Tank Closure Notification Form
    2. Obtain any necessary permits from the local municipality.
    3. Hire a DEP-certified remover to perform the tank handling activities.
    4. Complete closure and sampling activities.
      1. Site Assessment Sampling Requirements at Regulated Storage Tank System Closures
    5. Submit a Storage Tanks Registration/Permitting Application, signed by the DEP-certified tank remover, documenting the storage tank closure.
    6. Submit, when required or requested, the Closure Report.
      1. Aboveground Storage Tank System Closure Report Form
      2. Underground Storage Tank System Closure Report Form

    Aboveground Storage Tank System Closure Documents

    The technical document, Closure Requirements for Aboveground Storage Tank Systems (PDF), contains the department's closure requirements and appropriate practices for the proper closure of ASTs in Pennsylvania.

    The Storage Tank System Closure Requirements document for aboveground tanks includes the following:

    Underground Storage Tank System Closure Documents

    The technical document, Closure Requirements for Underground Storage Tank Systems (PDF), contains the department's closure requirements and appropriate practices for the proper closure of USTs in Pennsylvania.

    The Storage Tank System Closure Requirements documents for underground tanks include the following:

     

    Contact Us

    For questions or help on closure, contact DEP's Division of Storage Tanks, Bureau of Environmental Cleanup and Brownfields or by contacting the appropriate DEP regional office.

    Or you can write the Department of Environmental Protection at: 

    Division of Storage Tanks, Bureau of Environmental Cleanup and Brownfields
    P.O. Box 8762
    Harrisburg, PA 17105-8762

    PA Residents

    You can also get the documents by calling 1-800-42-TANKS.

    1-800-428-2657

    Outside PA

    You can also get the documents by calling us at:

    717-772-5599