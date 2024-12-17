Report Closure of Storage Tank Systems to the Department of Environmental Protection

Overview
The Storage Tank and Spill Prevention Act requires that storage tanks which are no longer storing a regulated substance be properly removed from service. Storage tanks which are no longer able to meet regulatory performance standards or will no longer be used to stored regulated substances should be removed or closed-in-place.
The goal of the storage tank closure process is to restore the area around the storage tank to a condition similar to that area before the storage tank existed. If there is contamination, the owner will coordinate with the Storage Tank Cleanup Program to report those releases and take corrective actions.
Additional Resources
- Planning for Permanent Closure Checklist - AST
- Planning for Permanent Closure Checklist - UST
- Closure Requirements for Aboveground Storage Tank Systems (PDF)
- Closure Requirements for Underground Storage Tank Systems (PDF)
- Notification of Release - Notification of Contamination
- Storage Tank Cleanup Program
How to Report Storage Tank System Closures
Planning for and reporting a regulated storage tank closure is a multi-step process. It includes, but is not limited to, the following steps:
- Submission of a notification at least 30 days prior to the closure.
- Obtain any necessary permits from the local municipality.
- Hire a DEP-certified remover to perform the tank handling activities.
- Complete closure and sampling activities.
- Submit a Storage Tanks Registration/Permitting Application, signed by the DEP-certified tank remover, documenting the storage tank closure.
- Submit, when required or requested, the Closure Report.
Aboveground Storage Tank System Closure Documents
The technical document, Closure Requirements for Aboveground Storage Tank Systems (PDF), contains the department's closure requirements and appropriate practices for the proper closure of ASTs in Pennsylvania.
The Storage Tank System Closure Requirements document for aboveground tanks includes the following:
- Planning for Permanent Closure Checklist for Aboveground Storage Tanks (2630-FM-BECB0512)
- Aboveground Storage Tank System Closure Notification Form (2630-FM-BECB0513)
- Aboveground Storage Tank System Closure Report Form (2630-FM-BECB0514)
- Site Assessment Sampling Requirements at Regulated Storage Tank System Closures (PDF). This document lists the recommended containers for sampling. It also includes test parameters for soil and water samples. It has action levels for confirmatory samples.
Underground Storage Tank System Closure Documents
The technical document, Closure Requirements for Underground Storage Tank Systems (PDF), contains the department's closure requirements and appropriate practices for the proper closure of USTs in Pennsylvania.
The Storage Tank System Closure Requirements documents for underground tanks include the following:
- Planning for Permanent Closure Checklist for Underground Storage Tanks (2630-FM-BECB0126)
- Underground Storage Tank System Closure Notification Form (2630-FM-BECB0127)
- Underground Storage Tank System Closure Report Form (2630-FM-BECB0159)
- Site Assessment Sampling Requirements at Regulated Storage Tank System Closures (PDF). This document lists the recommended containers for sampling. It also includes test parameters for soil and water samples. It has action levels for confirmatory samples.
Contact Us
For questions or help on closure, contact DEP's Division of Storage Tanks, Bureau of Environmental Cleanup and Brownfields or by contacting the appropriate DEP regional office.
Or you can write the Department of Environmental Protection at:
Division of Storage Tanks, Bureau of Environmental Cleanup and Brownfields
P.O. Box 8762
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8762