Report Closure of Storage Tank Systems to the Department of Environmental Protection

How to Report Storage Tank System Closures

Planning for and reporting a regulated storage tank closure is a multi-step process. It includes, but is not limited to, the following steps:

Aboveground Storage Tank System Closure Documents

The technical document, Closure Requirements for Aboveground Storage Tank Systems (PDF), contains the department's closure requirements and appropriate practices for the proper closure of ASTs in Pennsylvania.



The Storage Tank System Closure Requirements document for aboveground tanks includes the following:

Underground Storage Tank System Closure Documents

The technical document, Closure Requirements for Underground Storage Tank Systems (PDF), contains the department's closure requirements and appropriate practices for the proper closure of USTs in Pennsylvania.

The Storage Tank System Closure Requirements documents for underground tanks include the following: