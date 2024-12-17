Report an Environmental Emergency to the Department of Environmental Protection

The Environmental Emergency Response Team is usually the first on the scene. Its members have expert training and extensive experience in emergency response.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) offers a 24-hour emergency response hotline with on-call duty officers in each DEP regional office. These environmental emergency responders are dispatched to emergencies and incidents within DEP's range of experience.

An environmental emergency is a situation requiring an immediate response.

This may include:

Discolored water

A fish kill

Spilled material

Any other public health or environmental threat

These environmental emergencies must be addressed in real time.

