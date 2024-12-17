Skip to main content

    Department of Environmental Protection

    Report an Environmental Emergency to the Department of Environmental Protection

    You can report an environmental emergency by calling the hotline or filling out an environmental complaint form. 

     

    Call the hotline
    Fill out a complaint form

    Overview

    Under the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Emergency Response Program, the DEP's mission is to respond to emergencies quickly and professionally. 

    A rapid response to environmental emergencies ensures the safety of the Commonwealth's citizens.

     

    PA DEP Emergency Response Program

    The Environmental Emergency Response Team is usually the first on the scene. Its members have expert training and extensive experience in emergency response. 

    The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) offers a 24-hour emergency response hotline with on-call duty officers in each DEP regional office. These environmental emergency responders are dispatched to emergencies and incidents within DEP's range of experience. 

    An environmental emergency is a situation requiring an immediate response.

    This may include:

    • Discolored water
    • A fish kill
    • Spilled material
    • Any other public health or environmental threat

    These environmental emergencies must be addressed in real time.

     

    Contact the Emergency Response Hotline

    The emergency response hotline is available 24/7 with on-call responders in each DEP regional office. 

    Call us

    To report an environmental emergency, please call:

    1-800-541-2050

    Submit online form

    To submit an environmental complaint, please fill out our online form:

    Environmental Complaint Form