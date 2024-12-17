Skip to main content

    Department of Environmental Protection

    Report a Release from a Regulated Storage Tank

    Owners of regulated storage tanks must report releases to the Department of Environmental Protection.

    Report a release

    Overview

    The owner or operator of a regulated storage tank must report releases from a regulated storage tank system to DEP:

    • Within 24 hours after confirming the release, by telephone call to the appropriate DEP regional office.

    AND 

    More Information is available on this corrective action process release reporting fact sheet and the Storage Tank Cleanup Program webpage.

    The form for reporting releases is linked below:

    Notification of Release - Notification of Contamination (2630-FM-BECB0082)

    Contact Us

    For questions or assistance on reportable releases and suspected or confirmed contamination, contact:

    DEP's Division of Storage Tanks, Bureau of Environmental Cleanup and Brownfields

    P.O. Box 8762

    Harrisburg, PA 17105-8762

    Or you can contact the appropriate DEP regional office.

    PA Residents

    You can also get the documents by calling 1-800-42-TANKS.

    1-800-428-2657

    Outside PA

    You can also get the documents by calling us at:

    717-772-5599