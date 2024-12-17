Report a Release from a Regulated Storage Tank

The owner or operator of a regulated storage tank must report releases from a regulated storage tank system to DEP:

Within 24 hours after confirming the release, by telephone call to the appropriate DEP regional office.

AND

Within 15 days after confirming the release, by submitting the Notification of Release/Notification of Contamination (2630-FM-BECB0082) to the appropriate DEP regional office.

More Information is available on this corrective action process release reporting fact sheet and the Storage Tank Cleanup Program webpage.

The form for reporting releases is linked below:

Notification of Release - Notification of Contamination (2630-FM-BECB0082)