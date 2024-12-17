Report a Discrimination Complaint to the Department of Environmental Protection

Overview
Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin (including Limited English Proficiency), disability, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity or expression), and age in administration of its services, programs, activities, or employment practices. DEP does not intimidate or retaliate against any individual or group because they have exercised their rights to participate in actions protected, or oppose actions prohibited, by 40 C.F.R. Parts 5 and 7, or for the purpose of interfering with such rights. DEP complies with all state and federal laws, including the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act of 1955, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Americans with Disabilities Act, and regulations promulgated by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Effective communication
DEP offers accommodations for effective communication to qualified individuals with disabilities and those with limited English proficiency. This ensures equal participation in its programs, services, and activities.
The DEP Accommodation Request Form can be downloaded here: English (DOCX) | Spanish (DOCX)
This form should be sent to DEP’s Non-Discrimination Coordinator by email or postal mail at the address shown in the next section.
Disclaimers
- Submission of this DEP Discrimination Complaint Form only initiates investigation by DEP of alleged discrimination by the agency. Submission does not file a complaint with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), nor an appeal with the Environmental Hearing Board or any other agency, investigative body, or judicial tribunal.
- Important rights are at stake, and deadlines may apply — you should consult with an attourney
- To file a Title VI complaint with the EPA, please visit their website or contact them by email at Title_VI_Complaints@epa.gov
- To file an internal employment-related discrimination complaints as a Commonwealth employee or candidate for employment, please visit the Office of Administration’s website or call 717-783-1130.
- To file an environmental complaint, please visit the Department of Environmental Protection’s website or call 866-255-5158.
- To file an appeal to the Environmental Hearing Board, please visit their website or call 717-787-3483.
- Pennsylvania’s Right to Know Law (RTKL) provides that records of an agency relating to a non-criminal investigation, including complaints submitted to an agency, are exempt from disclosure. A person with a direct interest in the record that is subject of an appeal before the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records will receive notice and have an opportunity to participate in the appeal. See 65 P.S. §67.1101(c).
Frequently asked questions
Anyone who believes they may have experienced discrimination in violation of the DEP Notice of Non-Discrimination may file a complaint under the grievance procedures explained below.
Appropriate bases for filing a complaint include alleged discrimination as a consequence of a DEP authorization, service, program, or activity under the laws it administers, including disparate impacts, based on protected classes including race, color, age, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, limited English language proficiency, national origin, or disability.
Upon submission of a completed Discrimination Complaint form, DEP will review and investigate the grievance. DEP will gather information to verify the facts stated in the complaint form and assess whether discrimination has occurred and take appropriate action. The preponderance of the evidence standard (which generally means, “more likely than not”) will be applied during the investigation and analysis of the complaint.
Forms that are submitted without responses to every question in the Complaint Information section may be considered incomplete and returned to the sender. DEP will open an investigation if the information provided in the completed complaint form alleges discriminatory action by the agency. DEP will provide notice when it commences an investigation. Anonymous complaints may be filed, but no further information on the complaint will be released to the individual who submitted the form. DEP will consider any form with the Name field noted with “Anonymous” or left blank to be submitted anonymously. Please keep a copy of the completed form for your records.
Written notice will be promptly provided about the outcome of the investigation, including whether discrimination is found and the description of the investigation.
Intimidation and retaliation as the result of submission of a Discrimination Complaint form are prohibited, and claims of such will be handled promptly and fairly.
DEP commits to the prompt investigation and fair resolution of complaints which allege violations of federal and state nondiscrimination laws. DEP will keep the person who submitted the complaint informed of the progress of the investigation.
Language assistance services
If you speak a language other than English, language assistance services, free of charge, are available to you. Call: 717-783-9954 or send an e-mail to: RA-EPLanguageAccess@pa.gov.
Si usted habla un idioma que no sea el inglés, los servicios de asistencia lingüística, de forma gratuita, están disponibles para usted. Llame al: 717-783-9954 o envíe un correo electrónico a: RA-EPLanguageAccess@pa.gov.
nếu bạn nói một ngôn ngữ khác ngoài tiếng Anh, Dịch vụ hỗ trợ ngôn ngữ, miễn phí, có sẵn cho bạn. Call: 717-783-9954 hoặc gửi e-mail đến: RA-EPLanguageAccess@pa.gov.
Если вы говорите на языке, кроме английского языка, Услуги по языковой помощи, бесплатно, доступны для вас. Звоните: 717-783-9954 или отправить по электронной почте: RA-EPLanguageAccess@pa.gov.
영어 이외의 언어를 구사하는 경우에는 언어 지원 서비스를 무료로 이용하실 수 있습니다. 전화: 717-783-9954 또는 RA-EPLanguageAccess@pa.gov에 전자 메일을 보냅니다.
se parli una lingua diversa dall'inglese, i servizi di assistenza linguistica gratuiti sono a tua disposizione. Chiamare: 717-783-9954 o inviare una e-mail a: RA-EPLanguageAccess@pa.gov.
Si vous parlez une langue autre que l’anglais, les services d’assistance linguistique, gratuits, sont à votre disposition. Composez le: 717-783-9954 ou envoyez un courriel à: RA-EPLanguageAccess@pa.gov.
Wenn Sie eine andere Sprache als Englisch sprechen, stehen Ihnen kostenlose Sprachunterstützung zur Verfügung. Rufen Sie an: 717-783-9954 oder senden Sie eine E-Mail an: RA-EPLanguageAccess@pa.gov.
Contact us
We review grievance procedures yearly and update them as needed to resolve discrimination complaints swiftly and fairly.
For feedback, questions, or concerns, please contact Neil Bakshi, DEP Non-Discrimination Coordinator.
Role of the non-discrimination coordinator: The coordination and oversight of the discrimination complaints submitted by the public against DEP, and administration of these grievance procedures related to federal non-discrimination laws.
Submission Advice: DEP recommends filing complaints within 180 days of the incident.