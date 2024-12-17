Register Termination of Radiation-Producing Machines

Radiation-producing machine registrations expire on the date specified on the Certificate of Registration.

Terminations

If a registrant wants to stop using radiation machines, or if they do not renew their registration, they must:

Stop using all machines that produce radiation. Individuals must register. Or stop all services that require registration.

Transfer, sell, or dispose of all radiation-producing machines subject to registration.

Remit any outstanding registration or renewal fees.

Request in writing for the termination of the Certificate of Registration.

Terminating Registration of Radiation-Producing Machines Form

Disposal Options

If a registrant no longer has radiation-producing machines, or transfers them, they must notify the DEP Bureau of Radiation Protection in writing. (See 25 Pa. Code 216.6.)

Many options exist to dispose of radiation-producing machines.

Disposal Options for Radiation-Producing Machines (PDF)