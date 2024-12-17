Skip to main content

    Department of Environmental Protection

    Register Termination of Radiation-Producing Machines

    If you wish to terminate activities or transfer radiation-producing machines, you must notify the DEP Bureau of Radiation Protection in writing. 

    Fill out the termination form

    How to Register Termination of Radiation-Producing Machines

    Radiation-producing machine registrations expire on the date specified on the Certificate of Registration.

    Terminations

    If a registrant wants to stop using radiation machines, or if they do not renew their registration, they must:

    • Stop using all machines that produce radiation. Individuals must register. Or stop all services that require registration.
    • Transfer, sell, or dispose of all radiation-producing machines subject to registration.
    • Remit any outstanding registration or renewal fees.
    • Request in writing for the termination of the Certificate of Registration.

    Terminating Registration of Radiation-Producing Machines Form

    Disposal Options

    If a registrant no longer has radiation-producing machines, or transfers them, they must notify the DEP Bureau of Radiation Protection in writing. (See 25 Pa. Code 216.6.)

    Many options exist to dispose of radiation-producing machines.

    Disposal Options for Radiation-Producing Machines (PDF)

    Contact Us

    For questions or more information, contact us at RA-EPRPControl@pa.gov or by calling 717-787-3720. 