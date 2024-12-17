Overview
Since Nov. 5, 1989, tank owners must register all regulated above ground and underground storage tanks.
Using an unregistered, regulated storage tank is illegal.
Also, anyone who distributes or deposits products to an unregistered, regulated storage tank can be liable for any releases from it.
How to Register a Storage Tank
Regulated underground storage tanks hold over 110 gallons of Regulated Substances (PDF). Regulated aboveground storage tanks are stationary tanks. They hold over 250 gallons of regulated substances. Each compartment in a multi-compartment tank must register as a separate tank. This applies to both underground and aboveground tanks.
Each year, you must register a tank and pay a fee for that registration. Tanks must maintain a valid registration while not in service until someone closes or removes them.
Effective July 1, 1993, volunteer fire companies and EMS organizations with regulated underground storage tanks are exempt from annual registration fees. The DEP still requires registration for these tanks.
DEP provides a Storage Tanks Registration/Permitting Application Form (2630-PM-BECB0514).
The tank owner must:
- Complete this form.
- Send it to the DEP for each regulated storage tank.
- Wait for receipt of the registration form.
DEP will send an invoice for the initial fee to the tank owner.
After registration, DEP will invoice the tank owner each year for the registration.
Storage Tank Registration
Submit an amended registration/permitting application form within 30 days of a change of tank ownership, the installation of new tanks, or the closure or removal of a tank, including a change in service to an unregulated tank.
Use the Storage Tank Registration Amendment Form (2630-FM-BECB0607) to update previously submitted info.
This includes:
- Changes to tank status
- The substance stored
- Tank capacity
- Facilities contact information
You must also submit this form within 30 days of the change(s).
- The tank owner must keep the registration data current for each registered tank.
- Tank owners must document their Class A and B operators. This is to register underground storage tanks.
- Operators must complete the UST Operator Training Documentation Form (2630-PM-BECB0514a).
- They must also submit copies of the Class A and Class B operators' training certificates.
The annual registration fees are as follows:
Underground Storage Tanks
- $50 per tank per year
Aboveground Storage Tanks
- 5,000 gallons or less tank capacity - $50 per tank per year
- 5,001 to 50,000-gallon tank capacity - $125 per tank per year
- Greater than 50,000 gallons tank capacity - $300 per tank per year
You may need to submit the Alternative Fuel Storage Tank Installation/Conversion Form.
This applies if you install a new storage tank system. It also applies if you convert an existing one to store alternative fuels or fuel blends.
This form ensures that tank parts work with fuels.
They must work with:
- Gasoline over 10% alternative fuel.
- Biodiesel over 5% blends.