Register a storage tank

Using an unregistered, regulated storage tank is illegal. Since Nov. 5, 1989, tank owners must register all regulated above ground and underground storage tanks.

Regulated underground storage tanks hold over 110 gallons of Regulated Substances (PDF). Regulated aboveground storage tanks are stationary tanks. They hold over 250 gallons of regulated substances. Each compartment in a multi-compartment tank must register as a separate tank. This applies to both underground and aboveground tanks.

Each year, you must register a tank and pay a fee for that registration. Tanks must maintain a valid registration while not in service until someone closes or removes them.



Effective July 1, 1993, volunteer fire companies and EMS organizations with regulated underground storage tanks are exempt from annual registration fees. The DEP still requires registration for these tanks.

DEP provides a Storage Tanks Registration/Permitting Application Form (2630-PM-BECB0514).

The tank owner must:

Complete this form. Send it to the DEP for each regulated storage tank. Wait for receipt of the registration form.

DEP will send an invoice for the initial fee to the tank owner.

After registration, DEP will invoice the tank owner each year for the registration.