Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Environmental Protection

    Register a Residential Septage Hauler

    The Pennsylvania Solid Waste Management Act requires that any individual or organization that pumps septic tanks or hauls residential septage must register with DEP. Fill out and mail in the form to register. 

    Fill out form

    Overview

    The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) defines residential septage as liquid or solid material removed from a septic tank, cesspool or similar treatment works that receives only wastewater from humans or household operations.

    Approximately 605 million gallons of residential septage are generated by Pennsylvanians each year. The Pennsylvania Solid Waste Management Act requires that any individual or organization that pumps septic tanks or hauls residential septage must register with DEP.

    Additional resources:

    How to register a residential septage hauler

    To register, complete and submit the Residential Septage Hauler Registration form and mail the form to:

    Pa. Department of Environmental Protection
    Bureau of Clean Water
    Division of Municipal Facilities
    11th Floor, Rachel Carson State Office Building
    P.O. Box 8774
    Harrisburg, PA 17105-8774

    Once received, we will issue a 5-digit transporter number to the business or municipality transporting the septage.

    The registration number must be displayed on the sides and rear of each vehicle the transporter uses. The number must be at least 3 inches tall and in a color contrasting with the background.

    If the hauler has more than one vehicle for hauling septage, then the number will be the same on every vehicle since it identifies the business, not the vehicle.

    DEP does not charge a fee for septage hauler registration.