Register a Radiation-Producing Machine with the Department of Environmental Protection

Any person or entity possessing a radiation-producing machine must register the machine with the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

Rules and Requirements

Registration must be done within 30 days of acquiring the machine.

Users pay registration fees based on the type of facility and the number of tubes possessed.

Notify the department in writing within 30 days of a change of address, owner, radiation safety officer, or the number of machines.

No one can transfer or assign a certificate of registration without a written request and approval from the DEP.

Each year, registrants must renew their registration. They must also verify their machines' numbers and types.

To avoid delays, you must submit a W-9 with your application.

Application and Fee Schedule

