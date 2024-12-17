Skip to main content

    Register a Radiation-Producing Machine with the Department of Environmental Protection

    If you own a radiation-producing machine, you must register and then renew with the Department of Environmental Protection annually.

    How to Register a Radiation-Producing Machine with DEP

    Any person or entity possessing a radiation-producing machine must register the machine with the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

    Rules and Requirements

    • Registration must be done within 30 days of acquiring the machine.
    • Users pay registration fees based on the type of facility and the number of tubes possessed.
    • Notify the department in writing within 30 days of a change of address, owner, radiation safety officer, or the number of machines.
    • No one can transfer or assign a certificate of registration without a written request and approval from the DEP.
    • Each year, registrants must renew their registration. They must also verify their machines' numbers and types.

    To avoid delays, you must submit a W-9 with your application.

    Application and Fee Schedule 

    Application and Fee Schedule for Radiation-Producing Machines

    Contact Us

    For questions and more information, contact us at RA-EPRPControl@pa.gov