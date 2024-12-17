Register a Radiation-Producing Machine with the Department of Environmental Protection

How to Register a Radiation-Producing Machine with DEP
Any person or entity possessing a radiation-producing machine must register the machine with the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
Rules and Requirements
- Registration must be done within 30 days of acquiring the machine.
- Users pay registration fees based on the type of facility and the number of tubes possessed.
- Notify the department in writing within 30 days of a change of address, owner, radiation safety officer, or the number of machines.
- No one can transfer or assign a certificate of registration without a written request and approval from the DEP.
- Each year, registrants must renew their registration. They must also verify their machines' numbers and types.
To avoid delays, you must submit a W-9 with your application.
Application and Fee Schedule
Application and Fee Schedule for Radiation-Producing Machines
Contact Us
For questions and more information, contact us at RA-EPRPControl@pa.gov.