Pay National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Fees

Pennsylvania law requires fees for National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permits. These fees help cover the costs of the state's Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) in managing water quality. DEP uses this money for tasks like issuing permits, checking if rules are followed, and testing water.

There are two types of fees: one when you apply and another you pay each year. DEP checks every three years to make sure these fees are set at the right amount.

If you receive an invoice from DEP for Chapter 92a fees or NOI installment fees, the fees must be paid in full by the due date. It is important to note that failure to receive an invoice does not excuse a permittee from paying the fee.