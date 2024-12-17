Laboratory Accreditation Program

What's New?
- April 23, 2024 – the Laboratory Accreditation Advisory Committee meeting is scheduled to be at the Rachel Carsen State Office Building Room 105 at 400 Market Street Harrisburg, PA 17101 from 9 am – 12 pm
Forms & Applications
- Part 1 - Initial/Renewal Application & Instructions
- Part 2 - Methodology Requests
- Part 3 – Add/Change Supervisor Application & Instructions
- Part 4 - Addition of Field of Accreditation (FOA) & Instructions
- Part 5 - Changes to Laboratory Information & Instructions
- Environmental Laboratory Registration Application
- W-9 Form & Instructions (PDF)
- Distillation Variance Application (Rev. 10/2012) (Word)
- Limited Use ATP Method Application (Rev. 10/2012) (Word)
- Request to Report Qualified Drinking Water Sample Results
Proficiency Testing (PT)
- Fields of Proficiency Testing for Drinking Water, Effective 06-18-22 (PDF)
- Fields of Proficiency Testing for Non-potable Water, Effective 06-18-22 (PDF)
- Fields of Proficiency Testing for Whole Effluent Toxicity, Effective 06-18-22 (PDF)
- Fields of Proficiency Testing for Solid and Chemical Materials, Effective 06-18-22 (PDF)
- Approved PT Providers, Rev. 6 (PDF)
Procedures & Methods
- ASDWA Technical Bulletin to Laboratories Reporting PFAS Analysis Using EPA Methods 533, 537, or 537.1 (PDF)
- Light Hydrocarbons via Headspace and GC-FID (PA-DEP 3686, Rev. 1) (PDF)
- Light Hydrocarbons via Purge & Trap and GC-FID (PA-DEP 9243, Rev. 0) (PDF)
- Distillation Variance Procedure, Rev. 1 (PDF)
Compliance Assistance
- Assessment Guidance, Rev. 3 (PDF)
- Coliform Density Calculation FAQ (11/2008) (PDF)
- Corrective Action Report FAQ, Rev. 2 (PDF)
- Distillation Variance Approval Extension Letter (04/27/2012) (PDF)
- Guidelines for Sample Collection, Receipt, and Handling
- Instructions for Environmental Laboratories Seeking Accreditation from the PA-DEP, Rev. 0 (PDF)
- Limited Use ATP Approval Application FAQ, Rev. 0 (PDF)
- Memo to All Accredited Labs RE: Env. Lab Accreditation Regs, Chapter 252 (PDF)
- Memo to DW Accredited Laboratories RE: SDWA Reporting and Notification Requirements (12/7/2017) (PDF)
- Microbiology Incubation Units
- NELAP Accreditation FAQ, Rev. 2.1 (PDF)
- SDWA Microbiology Results and Reporting Rev. 2 (12/2022) (PDF)
- Notification of Cyanotoxin Accreditation (09/16/20) (PDF)
- Proficiency Testing (PT) Guidance for Laboratories Rev. 5 (PDF)
- Required Documentation for PA State (Chapter 252) Accreditation, Rev. 5 (PDF Only)
- SDWA Composite Analysis FAQ, Rev. 0 (PDF)
- Traceability of Measurements, Rev. 3 (PDF)
- Writing a Quality Manual for PA State (Chapter 252) Accreditation Rev. 8 (PDF)
- Writing an Analytical SOP for PA State Accreditation, Rev. 3 (PDF)
Search Environmental Laboratories
- Instructions for use of "Search PA Accredited Environmental Laboratories" (PDF)
- Search PA Accredited Environmental Laboratories Link
- Search PA Registered Environmental Laboratories Link
PA State Regulations
- 25 Pa. Code Chapter 252 Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Regulations
- 2012_April 28 - PA Bulletin Fields of Proficiency Testing Additions and PTRLs 4/28/2012 (PDF)
- 2009_May 23 - PA Bulletin Fields of Proficiency Testing Additions 5/23/09 (PDF Only)
- 27 Pa C.S., Chapter 41 (Act 90 of 2002) - Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Act (PDF Only)
The NELAC Institute (TNI)
Contact Us
Mailing and Physical Addresses
US Postal Service :
Department of Environmental Protection
Bureau of Laboratories
Attn: Laboratory Accreditation Program
PO Box 1467
Harrisburg, PA 17105-1467
Other modes of delivery (UPS, Fed Ex, etc):
Department of Environmental Protection
Bureau of Laboratories
Attn: Laboratory Accreditation Program
2575 Interstate Drive
Harrisburg, PA 17110-9332