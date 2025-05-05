Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Environmental Protection

    Apply for or Renew a Department of Environmental Protection Mine Operator License

    Mine operators must maintain a valid DEP mining license. You can apply or renew valid licenses online. 

      Application Form
      Epermitting Information

      Overview

      Mine operators must renew their mining licenses each year. There are five license categories: 

        1. Coal operator
        2. Small non-coal operator
        3. Large non-coal operator
        4. Contractor approval
        5. Ownership and control registration

         

        How to Apply or Renew a DEP Mine Operator License

        Mine operators can apply for licenses by completing a registration form

        To renew a license online through GreenPort via "eMine," the operator must first request access via the Bureau of Mining Programs. 

        Then complete the Mine Operator License Renewal Request for Security Access form and send it via email to RA-minelicense@pa.gov.

        See more about “eMine” in Epermitting.

        You can also submit new and renewal forms via public upload using the payment tool. Choose Mining License  as the submission type.

         

        Mine Operator Licenses

        Mine operators must renew their mining licenses every year.

        • Coal Mine Operator - a license to operate bituminous or anthracite coal mines.

        • Small Non-coal Operator - a license to operate small non-coal mines. It limits total non-coal mineral production to 2,000 tons per year across all sites.

        • Large Non-coal Operator - a license to operate non-coal mines; unlimited tonnage. Includes GP-105 and 10,000 tons or less.

        • Contractor Approval - a license to operate as a contractor on a permitted mine site for the permit holder. Contractor approval is also required to be eligible to act as a contractor for abandoned mine reclamation contracts, GFCCs, and as an auger miner. A person who already holds a regular mine operator’s license does not need this additional approval to act as a contractor.

        • Ownership and Control Registration - a license to operate coal refuse disposal facilities, preparation plants, or mine drainage treatment facilities where a coal or non-coal license (for extraction) is not held.

         

        See more about “eMine” in Epermitting.

        You can also submit new and renewal forms via public upload using the payment tool. Choose Mining License (all) as the submission type.

        Contact Us

        Questions about licensing or problems with submissions can be sent via email to: RA-MineLicense@pa.gov.