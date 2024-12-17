Apply for or Renew DEP Blaster’s License

Overview
A person who intends to use explosives or supervise blasting activities must have a PA Blaster’s License. Several categories of licenses are available to match the specific type of work to be done. An applicant for a Blaster’s license must attend appropriate Training classes and pass exams matching the license category. Blaster’s licenses must be renewed every three years. The information supplied for the license must remain current with the Bureau of Mining Programs. Find detailed information on training: Blaster’s License Certification and Training
Obtaining a Blaster's License
Here are the basic requirements for anyone who wishes to obtain a PA Blaster’s License:
- Be 21 years of age or older.
- Have a current Federal ATF clearance as an employee possessor, responsible party, or ATF explosives license or permit holder.
- Submit an application with the appropriate fee.
- Have one year of verifiable experience in the classification being sought.
- Have taken the Department’s licensing and certification class.
- Have successfully passed the Department’s examination for a PA Blaster’s License in the classification being sought.
Download Application for Blaster Licensing Certification & Examination
The applicant must attend the appropriate training and sit for an in-person examination.
A current photo will be required for the Blaster’s License.
Consult the Blaster’s License Certification and Training page for additional information on license categories, submitting an application, and registering for training/exam.
Contact RA-EPExplosives@pa.gov with questions.
Renewing a Blaster's License
Blaster’s licenses must be renewed every three years. As part of the renewal, the licensee must have completed a minimum of 8 hours of continuing education in Department-approved courses related to blasting and safety within the 3-year period of the license.
The license must be renewed within one year of its expiration date. If someone wishes to renew their license more than one year after the expiration date, they must apply for a new license.
A renewal notice will be mailed to the mailing address on record. Therefore, it is critical that each blaster report any changes of mailing address or changes of employer to the Bureau of Mining Programs by calling 717-783-9592 or emailing RA-EPExplosives@pa.gov.
Contact
For questions on applications, license status, training, exams, or changes to contact information, email RA-EPExplosives@pa.gov or call the Bureau of Mining Programs at 717-783-9592.
For emergencies involving explosives, call 911 or Pennsylvania State Police.