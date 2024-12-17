Apply for or Renew DEP Blaster’s License

Here are the basic requirements for anyone who wishes to obtain a PA Blaster’s License:

Be 21 years of age or older.

Have a current Federal ATF clearance as an employee possessor, responsible party, or ATF explosives license or permit holder.

Submit an application with the appropriate fee.

Have one year of verifiable experience in the classification being sought.

experience in the classification being sought. Have taken the Department’s licensing and certification class.

Have successfully passed the Department’s examination for a PA Blaster’s License in the classification being sought.

Download Application for Blaster Licensing Certification & Examination

The applicant must attend the appropriate training and sit for an in-person examination.

A current photo will be required for the Blaster’s License.

Consult the Blaster’s License Certification and Training page for additional information on license categories, submitting an application, and registering for training/exam.

Contact RA-EPExplosives@pa.gov with questions.

