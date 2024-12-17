Apply for an Act 190, Chapter 2, Household Hazardous Waste Collection Grant

If your collection program's sponsor hasn't signed up, please join the PA Electronic Payment Program (PEPP). A new Direct Deposit and Electronic Addenda Enrollment form is now available. For vendor questions, call the Payable Services Call Center at 877-435-7363, Monday to Friday, 8 am – 4:30 pm EST. Alternatively, email the VDMU at ra-co-bfm-cvmu@pa.gov.



Access the Direct Deposit Enrollment form via the Office of the Budget website.

Hover over "Services" and click "For Vendors." Click on "Non-Procurement Vendor Help." In the "How to…" section, find "Direct Deposit Enrollment Form."

Enrollment is crucial to avoid payment delays. Ensure the bank section is filled out.

For HHW program technical questions, contact the Central Office Recycling Program at EP, Recycle Grants or call 717-787-7382.