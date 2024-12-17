Skip to main content

    Apply for an Act 190, Chapter 2, Household Hazardous Waste Collection Grant

    Act 190, Chapter 2, offers grants for collecting hazardous household waste, electronics, and tires (excluding tire pile cleanups). Registered sponsors can get reimbursed for up to 50% of eligible costs. These costs cover collection, transport, waste management, and educational programs.

    Application instructions

    Overview

    In Pennsylvania, a $2-per-ton fee funds recycling programs. This fee applies to all waste, except ash, in landfills or recovery facilities. The funds support local recycling and environmental programs. They also boost state efforts in market development, education, and technical aid.

    Electronic Payment Program (PEPP)

    If your collection program's sponsor hasn't signed up, please join the PA Electronic Payment Program (PEPP). A new Direct Deposit and Electronic Addenda Enrollment form is now available. For vendor questions, call the Payable Services Call Center at 877-435-7363, Monday to Friday, 8 am – 4:30 pm EST. Alternatively, email the VDMU at ra-co-bfm-cvmu@pa.gov.

    Access the Direct Deposit Enrollment form via the Office of the Budget website.

    1. Hover over "Services" and click "For Vendors."
    2. Click on "Non-Procurement Vendor Help."
    3. In the "How to…" section, find "Direct Deposit Enrollment Form."

    Enrollment is crucial to avoid payment delays. Ensure the bank section is filled out.

    For HHW program technical questions, contact the Central Office Recycling Program at EP, Recycle Grants or call 717-787-7382.

    Contact us

    For questions about the online application, please contact the Enterprise eGrants Customer Service Center. We are available Monday to Friday, 8:00 am to 6:00 pm EST.

    Call us

    You can call us at

    1-833-448-0647

    Email us

    You can email us at

    egrantshelp@pa.gov