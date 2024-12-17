Apply for an Act 101, Section 902, Recycling Program Development and Implementation Grant

Here are the key steps and requirements municipalities must follow for recycling ordinances, burning rules, and the grant application process.

1. Grant Application Review:

DEP Regional Planning and Recycling Coordinators will review recycling rules and regulations submitted with the grant application to ensure compliance with Act 101, especially section 1501(c) (1)-(5). This includes rules for businesses, government buildings, and community events.

2. Assumption About Burning Rules:

If a municipality does not have a rule about burning materials, it will be assumed that burning of recycling materials is not allowed. This assumption can be changed only if the Department has proof, such as complaints or other evidence.

3. Grant Application Confirmation:

The grant application should confirm:

The municipality does not have rules allowing burning of materials listed in section 1501(c)(1)(i) and (iii), except for leaf waste.

The municipality will enforce its recycling rules.

4. Evaluation of Burning Yard Waste:

Municipalities with rules allowing limited burning of yard waste will have their application reviewed carefully. The review will ensure that they are doing their best to separate and compost leaf waste as required.

5. Revised Rules Requirement:

A grant will not be recommended unless the municipality has made the necessary changes to its rules to meet these guidelines.