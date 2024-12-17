Skip to main content

    Apply for an Act 101, Section 901, County Planning and Hazardous Household Waste (HHW) Education Grant

    Counties can get 80% back for teaching about hazardous waste and pollution prevention.  Applications must be submitted online through the Department of Community and Economic Development's website. Paper and faxed copies are not accepted.

    Application instructions

    Executive Order 2021-06 – Worker Protection and Investment Notice

    Applicants getting $10,000 or more must upload the Worker Protection Form with their grant submission.

    Complete the pre-application document before meeting your DEP Regional Recycling Coordinator.

    Contact us via email at jaheindel@pa.gov or by phone at 717-787-9614.

     

    Electronic Payment Program (PEPP)

    If your county hasn't signed up yet, please join the PA Electronic Payment Program (PEPP). A new Direct Deposit form is available. For vendor questions, call the Payable Services Call Center at 877-435-7363, Monday to Friday, 8 am to 4:30 pm EST. Alternatively, email the VDMU at ra-co-bfm-cvmu@pa.gov.

     

    You can find the Direct Deposit form on the Office of the Budget website:

    1. Hover over "Services" and click "For Vendors."
    2. Click on "Non-Procurement Vendor Help."
    3. In the "How to..." section, click "Direct Deposit Enrollment Form."

    It's crucial to enroll to avoid payment delays. Ensure the bank section is filled out.

    Contact us

    For questions about the online application, contact the Enterprise eGrants Customer Service Center. We are available Monday to Friday, 8:00 am to 6:00 pm EST.

    Call us

    You can call us at

    1-833-448-0647

    Email us

    You can email us at

    egrantshelp@pa.gov