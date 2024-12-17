Apply for an Act 101, Section 901, County Planning and Hazardous Household Waste (HHW) Education Grant

Executive Order 2021-06 – Worker Protection and Investment Notice
Applicants getting $10,000 or more must upload the Worker Protection Form with their grant submission.
Complete the pre-application document before meeting your DEP Regional Recycling Coordinator.
Contact us via email at jaheindel@pa.gov or by phone at 717-787-9614.
Additional resources:
Electronic Payment Program (PEPP)
If your county hasn't signed up yet, please join the PA Electronic Payment Program (PEPP). A new Direct Deposit form is available. For vendor questions, call the Payable Services Call Center at 877-435-7363, Monday to Friday, 8 am to 4:30 pm EST. Alternatively, email the VDMU at ra-co-bfm-cvmu@pa.gov.
You can find the Direct Deposit form on the Office of the Budget website:
- Hover over "Services" and click "For Vendors."
- Click on "Non-Procurement Vendor Help."
- In the "How to..." section, click "Direct Deposit Enrollment Form."
It's crucial to enroll to avoid payment delays. Ensure the bank section is filled out.