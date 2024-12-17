Apply for a Food Recovery Infrastructure Grant

If your organization hasn't signed up, please join the PA Electronic Payment Program (PEPP). A new Direct Deposit and Electronic Addenda Enrollment form is now available. For vendor questions, contact the Payable Services Call Center at 877-435-7363, Monday to Friday, 8 am – 4:30 pm EST. Alternatively, email the VDMU at ra-co-bfm-cvmu@pa.gov.

Access the Direct Deposit Enrollment form via the Office of the Budget website.

Hover over “Services” and click “For Vendors”. Click on “Non-Procurement Vendor Help”. Go to the “How to…” section and click “Direct Deposit Enrollment Form”.

Please enroll to avoid payment delays. Ensure the bank section is complete.