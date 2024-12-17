Apply for a Food Recovery Infrastructure Grant

Grant Application Dates - Currently Closed
Opens: December 3, 2022
Closes: March 17, 2023, 11:59 p.m.
Submit applications via the DCED Electronic Single Application website. No paper or fax submissions accepted.
Pre-conferences with DEP Recycling Contacts are a must. Contact your Coordinator to schedule.
Pre-Application Document (English | Spanish) – Complete and upload with your application.
Executive Order 2021-06 – Worker Protection and Investment Notice
Applicants receiving $10,000 or more must complete and upload the Worker Protection Form with their grant submission.
Environmental justice
Environmental Justice (EJ) Areas ensure fair treatment for all, regardless of race, color, origin, or income. This includes involvement in environmental laws and policies. Communities shouldn't face more environmental harm than others. Everyone should have a say in decisions affecting their environment. For questions, contact DEP’s Office of EJ.
The Pennsylvania DEP marks an area as EJ if it has 20% of its people below the poverty line or 30% non-white minorities, using U.S. Census and federal poverty data.
Applicants from EJ Areas get special consideration.
To check if your area is an EJ area, use the DEP PennEnviroScreen.
Electronic Payment Program (PEPP)
If your organization hasn't signed up, please join the PA Electronic Payment Program (PEPP). A new Direct Deposit and Electronic Addenda Enrollment form is now available. For vendor questions, contact the Payable Services Call Center at 877-435-7363, Monday to Friday, 8 am – 4:30 pm EST. Alternatively, email the VDMU at ra-co-bfm-cvmu@pa.gov.
Access the Direct Deposit Enrollment form via the Office of the Budget website.
- Hover over “Services” and click “For Vendors”.
- Click on “Non-Procurement Vendor Help”.
- Go to the “How to…” section and click “Direct Deposit Enrollment Form”.
Please enroll to avoid payment delays. Ensure the bank section is complete.
Contact us
For help, call the Enterprise eGrants Center at 1-833-448-0647 or email egrantshelp@pa.gov. Hours: 8:00 am-6:00 pm EST, Mon-Fri.