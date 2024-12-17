Counties not yet signed up should join the PA Electronic Payment Program (PEPP). A new Direct Deposit and Electronic Addenda Enrollment form is available. Vendors can call the Payable Services Call Center at 877-435-7363. The center is open Monday to Friday, 8 am – 4:30 pm EST. Emails can be sent to the VDMU at ra-co-bfm-cvmu@pa.gov.

To access the Direct Deposit Enrollment form, visit the Office of the Budget website.

Hover over "Services" and click "For Vendors". Scroll down to "Non-Procurement Vendor Help". Click "Direct Deposit Enrollment Form".

Enrollment is crucial to avoid payment delays. Ensure the bank section is filled out.

Contact: jnantz@pa.gov or 717-787-0120