Overview
Application Dates for Calendar Year 2025:
- Opened – January 3, 2026, at 8:00 am
- Closes – April 30, 2026, at 11:59 pm
Additional Resources
- 903 County Recycling Coordinator Grant Program Information Instructions
- Application for Reimbursement for a County Recycling Coordinator Section A-F Form
- 903 Application Spreadsheet
- Training / Travel Request Form
- Training / Travel under Act 101 903 Grant Program Request Form Instructions
- Comprehensive Historical list of 903 Grantees
Executive Order 2021-06 – Worker Protection and Investment Notice
Applicants receiving $10,000 or more must complete the Worker Protection Form. Upload this form with your grant submission.
Environmental justice
-
EJ Areas Definition: Environmental Justice (EJ) ensures fair treatment and involvement for all in environmental laws and policies. No community should face unfair environmental harms. Everyone should have a voice in decisions affecting their environment. For questions, contact DEP’s Office of Environmental Justice.
-
Identifying EJ Areas: The Pennsylvania DEP marks an EJ Area where:
-
20% or more live below the federal poverty line, or
-
30% or more are non-white minorities. This is based on U.S. Census data and federal poverty guidelines.
-
-
Consideration for Applicants: Special attention is given to applicants from EJ Areas.
-
Verification: Use the DEP PennEnviroScreen to check if your area is an EJ Area.
Electronic Payment Program (PEPP)
Counties not yet signed up should join the PA Electronic Payment Program (PEPP). A new Direct Deposit and Electronic Addenda Enrollment form is available. Vendors can call the Payable Services Call Center at 877-435-7363. The center is open Monday to Friday, 8 am – 4:30 pm EST. Emails can be sent to the VDMU at ra-co-bfm-cvmu@pa.gov.
To access the Direct Deposit Enrollment form, visit the Office of the Budget website.
-
Hover over "Services" and click "For Vendors".
-
Scroll down to "Non-Procurement Vendor Help".
-
Click "Direct Deposit Enrollment Form".
Enrollment is crucial to avoid payment delays. Ensure the bank section is filled out.
Contact: jnantz@pa.gov or 717-787-0120
DEP Grant Resources
Investment Tracker
For a list of awarded grants, see DEP's Investment Tracker.
*It currently only shows grants awarded via the Electronic Single Application system. Dates of inclusion in this system will vary by grant program. We will add historic data for all awards not contained in this current report soon.
Funding Programs
Programs accept applications at different times throughout the year. Applicants submit most applications online through the Pennsylvania Electronic Single Application system. Use this list to find details on all DEP Grants Office programs. It includes information on application periods, eligibility, and where to apply.
Register as ESA Applicant
For issues related to completing the online application (non-specific to the grant program itself), please contact the ESA Help Desk at 833-448-0647 or by e-mail at egrantshelp@pa.gov.
Registering as a first-time ESA applicant – Keystone Login System
This video shows the first time ESA applicant the steps to register for a Keystone Login Account, which is needed to access and apply for grants in the Electronic Single Application system.
DEP Grants: Registering as a First-Time ESA Applicant – Keystone Login System
DEP offers competitive grant and rebate opportunities to support a range of programs to improve or protect the Commonwealth’s water, air, and land. This video shows the first time ESA applicant the steps to register for a Keystone Login Account, which is needed to access and apply for grants in the Electronic Single Application system. Learn more at dep.pa.gov/grants
How to Search for a Grant Program
This video will show how to search the Electronic Single Application system for available grant opportunities offered by DEP tailored to your organization or project type.
DEP Grants: How to Search for a Grant Program
DEP offers competitive grant and rebate opportunities to support a range of programs to improve or protect the Commonwealth’s water, air, and land. This video will show how to search the Electronic Single Application system for available grant opportunities offered by DEP tailored to your organization or project type. Learn more at dep.pa.gov/grants.
DEP Electronic Signature (eSignature) Process Instructions
If awarded a grant from DEP, the contracting process will be all electronic, including signatures on the grant agreement. This document explains the process and shows what the grantee signatories can expect when it comes time to sign their grant agreement.
- DEP Electronic Signature (eSignature) Process Instructions (PDF)
- Completing the eSignature Request (MP4)
This video will show how to search the Electronic Single Application system for available grant opportunities offered by DEP tailored to your organization or project type.
View the FAQ below for other important grant-related information and frequently asked questions.