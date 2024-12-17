Apply for 2024 Air Quality Small Business Technical Assistance Grant

AQSBTA Grant Applications
The AQSBTA Grant Application is open from January 2 to March 1, 2024.
Overview
The Air Quality Small Business Technical Assistance Grant (AQSBTA) funds a Pennsylvania nonprofit with a record of helping small businesses with air quality rules.
By law, Pennsylvania must provide free, confidential compliance help.
The successful AQSBTA grant applicant will fulfill this requirement for the Commonwealth.
Additional Resources
- AQSBTA Grant Guidance Document
- Application Instructions
- For Grantee/Vendor assistance related to Vendor Number: Help & Resources
- For Self Service Payment Lookup/Audit Confirmation: Self-Service-Payment-Lookup
- DEP Notice of Non-Discrimination: Non-Discrimination Information
How to Apply for 2024 AQSBTA Grant
The AQSBTA Grant application process includes four initial steps:
1. Registration and Login
- Write down and save the Username and Password you have chosen. You will need this for later your grant documents.
2. Begin a New Application
- Project Name – Choose and enter a name for your project. • Do you need help selecting your program – Select “Yes”
- Click on “Create a New Application”
3. Select Program
- Under “Agencies,” click DEP • Scroll down and click “Search”
4. Apply
- Scroll down through the various grant offerings, locate the “ Air Quality Small Business Technical Assistance grant and click on “Apply.”
For more on the information needed to complete your application, review the Application Instructions PDF here.
DEP Grant Resources
Investment Tracker
For a list of awarded grants, see DEP's Investment Tracker.
*It currently only shows grants awarded via the Electronic Single Application system. Dates of inclusion in this system will vary by grant program. We will add historic data for all awards not contained in this current report soon.
Funding Programs
Programs accept applications at different times throughout the year. Applicants submit most applications online through the Pennsylvania Electronic Single Application system. Use this list to find details on all DEP Grants Office programs. It includes information on application periods, eligibility, and where to apply.
Register as ESA Applicant
For issues related to completing the online application (non-specific to the grant program itself), please contact the ESA Help Desk at 833-448-0647 or by e-mail at egrantshelp@pa.gov.
Registering as a first-time ESA applicant – Keystone Login System
This video shows the first time ESA applicant the steps to register for a Keystone Login Account, which is needed to access and apply for grants in the Electronic Single Application system.
DEP Grants: Registering as a First-Time ESA Applicant – Keystone Login System
DEP offers competitive grant and rebate opportunities to support a range of programs to improve or protect the Commonwealth’s water, air, and land. This video shows the first time ESA applicant the steps to register for a Keystone Login Account, which is needed to access and apply for grants in the Electronic Single Application system. Learn more at dep.pa.gov/grants
How to Search for a Grant Program
This video will show how to search the Electronic Single Application system for available grant opportunities offered by DEP tailored to your organization or project type.
DEP Grants: How to Search for a Grant Program
DEP offers competitive grant and rebate opportunities to support a range of programs to improve or protect the Commonwealth’s water, air, and land. This video will show how to search the Electronic Single Application system for available grant opportunities offered by DEP tailored to your organization or project type. Learn more at dep.pa.gov/grants.
DEP Electronic Signature (eSignature) Process Instructions
If awarded a grant from DEP, the contracting process will be all electronic, including signatures on the grant agreement. This document explains the process and shows what the grantee signatories can expect when it comes time to sign their grant agreement.
- DEP Electronic Signature (eSignature) Process Instructions (PDF)
- Completing the eSignature Request (MP4)
View the FAQ below for other important grant-related information and frequently asked questions.
Contact Us
For any questions about the AQSBTA Grant, please contact Lucas Hershey at luchershey@pa.gov.