Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Environmental Protection

    Apply for 2024 Air Quality Small Business Technical Assistance Grant

    The Air Quality Small Business Technical Assistance Grant (AQSBTA) funds a Pennsylvania nonprofit with a record of helping small businesses with air quality rules.

    Apply Now

    AQSBTA Grant Applications

    The AQSBTA Grant Application is open from January 2 to March 1, 2024.

    Overview

    The Air Quality Small Business Technical Assistance Grant (AQSBTA) funds a Pennsylvania nonprofit with a record of helping small businesses with air quality rules.

    By law, Pennsylvania must provide free, confidential compliance help.

    The successful AQSBTA grant applicant will fulfill this requirement for the Commonwealth.

     

    Additional Resources

    How to Apply for 2024 AQSBTA Grant

    The AQSBTA Grant application process includes four initial steps: 

    1. Registration and Login

    • Write down and save the Username and Password you have chosen. You will need this for later your grant documents. 

    2. Begin a New Application

    • Project Name – Choose and enter a name for your project. • Do you need help selecting your program – Select “Yes”
    • Click on “Create a New Application”

    3. Select Program

    • Under “Agencies,” click DEP • Scroll down and click “Search”

    4. Apply

    • Scroll down through the various grant offerings, locate the “ Air Quality Small Business Technical Assistance grant and click on “Apply.” 

    For more on the information needed to complete your application, review the Application Instructions PDF here

    DEP Grant Resources

    Investment Tracker

    For a list of awarded grants, see DEP's Investment Tracker.

    *It currently only shows grants awarded via the Electronic Single Application system. Dates of inclusion in this system will vary by grant program. We will add historic data for all awards not contained in this current report soon.

    Funding Programs

    Programs accept applications at different times throughout the year. Applicants submit most applications online through the Pennsylvania Electronic Single Application system. Use this list to find details on all DEP Grants Office programs. It includes information on application periods, eligibility, and where to apply. 

    Register as ESA Applicant

    For issues related to completing the online application (non-specific to the grant program itself), please contact the ESA Help Desk at 833-448-0647 or by e-mail at egrantshelp@pa.gov.

    Registering as a first-time ESA applicant – Keystone Login System

    This video shows the first time ESA applicant the steps to register for a Keystone Login Account, which is needed to access and apply for grants in the Electronic Single Application system.

    DEP Grants: Registering as a First-Time ESA Applicant – Keystone Login System

    DEP offers competitive grant and rebate opportunities to support a range of programs to improve or protect the Commonwealth’s water, air, and land. This video shows the first time ESA applicant the steps to register for a Keystone Login Account, which is needed to access and apply for grants in the Electronic Single Application system. Learn more at dep.pa.gov/grants

    How to Search for a Grant Program

    This video will show how to search the Electronic Single Application system for available grant opportunities offered by DEP tailored to your organization or project type.

    DEP Grants: How to Search for a Grant Program

    DEP offers competitive grant and rebate opportunities to support a range of programs to improve or protect the Commonwealth’s water, air, and land. This video will show how to search the Electronic Single Application system for available grant opportunities offered by DEP tailored to your organization or project type. Learn more at dep.pa.gov/grants.

    DEP Electronic Signature (eSignature) Process Instructions

    If awarded a grant from DEP, the contracting process will be all electronic, including signatures on the grant agreement.  This document explains the process and shows what the grantee signatories can expect when it comes time to sign their grant agreement.

    This video will show how to search the Electronic Single Application system for available grant opportunities offered by DEP tailored to your organization or project type.

    View the FAQ below for other important grant-related information and frequently asked questions.

    Contact Us

    For any questions about the AQSBTA Grant, please contact Lucas Hershey at luchershey@pa.gov.

    AQSBTA Grant Guidance

    Learn more about the Air Quality Small Business Technical Assistance (AQSBTA).

    Grant Guidance

    AQSBTA Application Instructions

    Go to Air Quality Small Business Technical Assistance (AQSBTA) application instructions.

    Application Instructions