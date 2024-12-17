Skip to main content

    Department of Environmental Protection

    Submit Oil and Gas Management Bonding Forms to Department of Environmental Protection

    You can find Oil and Gas Management Bonding Forms to submit to a DEP Regional Office via GreenPort. 

    Find forms via GreenPort

    How to Apply Online via GreenPort

    The DEP has simplified permit applications online through GreenPort, our ePermitting platform.

    You can find many applications on GreenPort. Some systems need separate permissions through ePermitting.

    For new users, start by creating an account. You only need one account for all DEP systems.

    After creating your account:

    1. Go to Application Enrollment.
    2. Register for ePermitting.

    If you're the Electronic Filing Administrator (EFA):

    1. Select Oil and Gas Management Bonding Forms.
    2. Confirm you're the representative.
    3. Agree to submit work/payments to DEP.

    Non-EFA users need an Access ID from the EFA to enroll. Once registered, you can access ePermitting and start applying. However, you can't submit anything until DEP approves your registration.

    Applications are submitted to your regional DEP office.

