Report Municipal Waste Data to Department of Environmental Protection

Overview
Quarterly and annual Municipal Waste Report Forms must be filed with the Department of Environmental Protection. Download, fill out, and send in the appropriate forms.
Quarterly Municipal Waste Report Forms
Annual Municipal Waste Operation Report Forms
|Municipal Waste Landfill - Annual Operation Report
|2520-FM-BWM0167
|Municipal Waste Closed Landfill Annual Report
|2520-FM-BWM0169
|Resource Recovery and Other Processing Facilities - Annual Operation Report
|2520-FM-BWM0200
|2520-FM-BWM0201
|Construction-Demolition Waste Landfill - Annual Operation Report
|2520-FM-BWM0204
|Construction-Demolition Waste Landfill - Annual Operation Report
|2520-FM-BWM0203