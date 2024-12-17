Apply for Residual Waste Permit

In Pennsylvania, operators of waste facilities must have permits from the Department of Environmental Protection to:

build

operate

expand and

close their facilities.

Permitted operators must:

conduct periodic tests (such as waste and water analyses),

maintain records and transmit data to DEP (such as types of waste and tonnage received),

and operate in compliance with DEP regulations.

Permitting lets DEP and the operator work together. They aim to manage waste and protect health and the environment.

The Department has a dynamic permitting program. It ensures the sound management of residual wastes. The program reviews the methods to process, use, or dispose of them. It also assesses their impact on the environment and human health.