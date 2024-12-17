Skip to main content

    Apply for Residual Waste Permit

    Streamline your residual waste management process with our comprehensive permitting service. Whether you're operating a processing or disposal facility, we'll guide you through obtaining the necessary permits to build, operate, expand, and close your facility in compliance with Pennsylvania's environmental regulations.

    Overview

    In Pennsylvania, operators of waste facilities must have permits from the Department of Environmental Protection to:

    • build
    • operate
    • expand and
    • close their facilities.

    Permitted operators must:

    • conduct periodic tests (such as waste and water analyses),
    • maintain records and transmit data to DEP (such as types of waste and tonnage received),
    • and operate in compliance with DEP regulations.

    Permitting lets DEP and the operator work together. They aim to manage waste and protect health and the environment.

    The Department has a dynamic permitting program. It ensures the sound management of residual wastes. The program reviews the methods to process, use, or dispose of them. It also assesses their impact on the environment and human health.

    Types of permits

    Individual Permits:

    A residual waste facility must have a permit unless it qualifies for a general permit, permit-by-rule, or an exemption.

    General Permits

    Processing prior to beneficial use or beneficial use of residual waste may qualify for a general permit. Wastes must be similar in their physical and chemical properties. They must be used and processed in a similar way.

    Permit-by-Rule Opens:

    Permit-by-rule is limited to processing facilities that present relatively little environmental risk. Facilities eligible for permit-by-rule include:

    • captive incineration and processing facilities
    • wastewater treatment facilities
    • mechanical processing facilities
    • container processing facilities
    • empty drum reconditioning

    A facility that is subject to permit-by-rule does not require an individual permit unless it is creating environmental problems or in violation ofthe regulations.

    Exempt:

    Using industry-wide coproducts, coal ash, food waste, mushroom waste, scrap metal, and slag is allowed without a permit if it follows the rules.

     

    Bonding worksheets

    2540-FM-BWM0580

    Bonding Worksheet Instructions
    2540-FM-BWM0581

    Landfills and Disposal Impoundments
     2540-FM-BWM0582

    Incinerators
    2540-FM-BWM0583

    Transfer Stations
    2540-FM-BWM0584

    Agricultural Utilization
     2540-FM-BWM0585

    Composting Facilities
    2540-FM-BWM0586

    Processing Facilities

    Notification requirements

    Disposal approval forms

    An electronic Form U is available for Pa landfill operators at www.DEPGreenPort.state.pa.us. A pre-authorized user name and password are required in order to obtain access to the eForm U.

    Inspection forms

    Residual waste annual operation report forms