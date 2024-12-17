Apply for Residual Waste Permit

Overview
In Pennsylvania, operators of waste facilities must have permits from the Department of Environmental Protection to:
- build
- operate
- expand and
- close their facilities.
Permitted operators must:
- conduct periodic tests (such as waste and water analyses),
- maintain records and transmit data to DEP (such as types of waste and tonnage received),
- and operate in compliance with DEP regulations.
Permitting lets DEP and the operator work together. They aim to manage waste and protect health and the environment.
The Department has a dynamic permitting program. It ensures the sound management of residual wastes. The program reviews the methods to process, use, or dispose of them. It also assesses their impact on the environment and human health.
Types of permits
Individual Permits:
A residual waste facility must have a permit unless it qualifies for a general permit, permit-by-rule, or an exemption.
- Residual Waste Permit Forms
- NEW - Minor Modification Checklists Form A (eLibrary)
- NEW - Major Modification Checklists Form A (eLibrary)
- NEW - Standard Permit Review Procedures (SOPs)
General Permits
Processing prior to beneficial use or beneficial use of residual waste may qualify for a general permit. Wastes must be similar in their physical and chemical properties. They must be used and processed in a similar way.
Permit-by-Rule Opens:
Permit-by-rule is limited to processing facilities that present relatively little environmental risk. Facilities eligible for permit-by-rule include:
- captive incineration and processing facilities
- wastewater treatment facilities
- mechanical processing facilities
- container processing facilities
- empty drum reconditioning
A facility that is subject to permit-by-rule does not require an individual permit unless it is creating environmental problems or in violation ofthe regulations.
Exempt:
Using industry-wide coproducts, coal ash, food waste, mushroom waste, scrap metal, and slag is allowed without a permit if it follows the rules.
Bonding worksheets
|2540-FM-BWM0580
|2540-FM-BWM0581
|2540-FM-BWM0582
|2540-FM-BWM0583
|2540-FM-BWM0584
|2540-FM-BWM0585
|2540-FM-BWM0586
Notification requirements
- Waste Oil Notification Requirement for waste oil transporters, transfer facilities, processing facilities, and off-specification waste oil burners.
- Notice by Waste Tire Storage Site Operator 2500-FM-BWM0431 (pdf ) or (Word )
Disposal approval forms
An electronic Form U is available for Pa landfill operators at www.DEPGreenPort.state.pa.us. A pre-authorized user name and password are required in order to obtain access to the eForm U.
- Request for Security Access Form (doc)
- eStandards Reference Guide (PDF)
- Landfill User's Guide (PDF)
|(eLibrary)
|
Municipal or Residual Waste Processing or Disposal Approval Checklist
|2540-PM-BWM0244
|2540-PM-BWM0395
|
Form U - Request to Process or Dispose of Residual Waste
|2540-PM-BWM0399
|
Form U-CS, Request to Process or Dispose of Contaminated Soil (other than fuel contaminated soil)
Inspection forms
|2540-FM-BWM0404
|540-FM-BWM0402
|
Residual Waste Incinerators and Other Processing Facilities
|2540-FM-BWM0405
|2540-FM-BWM0403
|2540-FM-BWM0441
|2540-FM-BWM0401
|2540-FM-BWM0125
|
Residual Waste Disposal/Processing Facilities – Permit-by-Rule
|2540-FM-BWM0406
Residual waste annual operation report forms
|2520-FM-BWM0407
|Residual Waste Landfill
|2520-FM-BWM0408
|Land Application of Residual Waste
|2520-FM-BWM0409
|Residual Waste Disposal Impoundment - Non-Captive
|2520-FM-BWM0410
|Residual Waste Composting Facility
|2520-FM-BWM0411
|Residual Waste Incinerators and Other Processing Facilities Including Tire Piles
|2520-FM-BWM0415
|Residual Waste Transfer Facility