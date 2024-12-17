Apply for a Department of Environmental Protection Mining Permit

Overview
To remove coal or non-coal minerals for commercial use, a person or company must get a mining permit.
The District Mining Office reviews and issues individual and general mining permits.
All mine permittees must also have a valid mine operator's license from the DEP, Bureau of Mining Programs, renewed annually.
How to Apply for Mining Permits
- Find application forms on DEP's eLibrary under Permit and Authorization Packages – Mining Programs.
- You can submit all applications through the OnBase digital upload.
- Use the Greenport ePermitting option where indicated.
Mining Permits
|Anthracite Surface Mine Permit
|5600-PM-BMP0343
|Anthracite Underground Mine Permit
|5600-PM-BMP0321
|Bituminous Surface Mine Permit
|ePermitting and 5600-PM-BMP0311
|Bituminous Underground Mine, Coal Preparation Plant, and/or Coal Refuse Disposal Area Permit
|5600-PM-BMP0324
|Incidental Coal Extraction
|5600-PM-BMP0165
|Notice of Intent to Explore
|ePermitting
|Government Financed Construction Contract (GFCC)
|5600-FM-BMP0307
|GFCC Small Short Term Refuse Removal
|5600-FM-BMP0434
Title 25 of the Pennsylvania Code, Environmental Protection, provides the rules for coal mining and reclamation in Pennsylvania. This includes both surface and underground mining.
|Large Non-coal (Industrial Minerals) Mine Permit
|5600-PM-BMP0315
|Small Non-coal (Industrial Minerals) Mine Permit
|5600-PM-BMP0316
|BMP GP-103 Short Term Construction Project
|5600-PM-BMP0004
|BMP GP-105 General Permit for Bluestone
|5600-PM-BMP0027
|BMP GP-106 General Permit for Reclamation of Forfeited Non-coal Mines
|5600-PM-BMP0454
|Non-coal Notice of Intent to Explore (Drilling only)
|5600-FM-BMP0151
|Non-coal Notice of Intent to Explore
|5600-FM-BMP0152
Title 25, Chapter 77 of the Pennsylvania Code contains the rules for noncoal mining and reclamation in Pennsylvania. This includes both surface and underground mining.
A permit for non-coal mineral extraction is not needed in these two cases:
- Building construction.
- A landowner/lessee's non-commercial use of material.
Please check with the District Mining Offices for questions about permitting issues.
See the following Technical Guidance Documents (TGDs):
You must have NPDES permits for activities that disturb an acre of land or more. The District Mining Office issues NPDES permits with mining permits.
|Individual NPDES associated with mining
|5600-PM-BMP0032
|BMP GP-104 Stormwater discharges associated with mining activities
|5600-PM-BMP0388
A person or company must have a valid mine operator's license from the DEP's Bureau of Mining Programs to mine coal or non-coal minerals.
|Mining License
|5600-PM-BMP0025
An existing operator can renew their license annually by mail or digitally.
Read more about the process for obtaining and renewing Mine Operator’s Licenses.
Contact Us
For questions, please contact us via email at RA-epminingpermits@pa.gov.