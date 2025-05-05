Skip to main content

    Apply for a Department of Environmental Protection Mining Permit

    You must get a mining permit to remove coal or non-coal minerals (including topsoil) for commercial use. 

    Overview

      How to Apply for Mining Permits

      1. Find application forms on DEP's eLibrary under Permit and Authorization Packages – Mining Programs.
      2. You can submit all applications through the OnBase digital upload.
      3. Use the Greenport ePermitting option where indicated.

      Mining Permits

      Anthracite Surface Mine Permit
      		 5600-PM-BMP0343
      Anthracite Underground Mine Permit 5600-PM-BMP0321
      Bituminous Surface Mine Permit ePermitting and 5600-PM-BMP0311
      Bituminous Underground Mine, Coal Preparation Plant, and/or Coal Refuse Disposal Area Permit  5600-PM-BMP0324
      Incidental Coal Extraction 5600-PM-BMP0165
      Notice of Intent to Explore ePermitting
      Government Financed Construction Contract (GFCC) 5600-FM-BMP0307
      GFCC Small Short Term Refuse Removal 5600-FM-BMP0434

      Title 25 of the Pennsylvania Code, Environmental Protection, provides the rules for coal mining and reclamation in Pennsylvania. This includes both surface and underground mining.

      Large Non-coal (Industrial Minerals) Mine Permit 5600-PM-BMP0315
      Small Non-coal (Industrial Minerals) Mine Permit 5600-PM-BMP0316
      BMP GP-103 Short Term Construction Project 5600-PM-BMP0004
      BMP GP-105 General Permit for Bluestone 5600-PM-BMP0027
      BMP GP-106 General Permit for Reclamation of Forfeited Non-coal Mines 5600-PM-BMP0454
      Non-coal Notice of Intent to Explore (Drilling only) 5600-FM-BMP0151
      Non-coal Notice of Intent to Explore 5600-FM-BMP0152

      Title 25, Chapter 77 of the Pennsylvania Code contains the rules for noncoal mining and reclamation in Pennsylvania. This includes both surface and underground mining.

      A permit for non-coal mineral extraction is not needed in these two cases:

      1. Building construction.
      2. A landowner/lessee's non-commercial use of material.

      Please check with the District Mining Offices for questions about permitting issues.

      See the following Technical Guidance Documents (TGDs):

      You must have NPDES permits for activities that disturb an acre of land or more. The District Mining Office issues NPDES permits with mining permits.

       Individual NPDES associated with mining  5600-PM-BMP0032 
       BMP GP-104 Stormwater discharges associated with mining activities   5600-PM-BMP0388 

      A person or company must have a valid mine operator's license from the DEP's Bureau of Mining Programs to mine coal or non-coal minerals.

       Mining License   5600-PM-BMP0025


      An existing operator can renew their license annually by mail or digitally.

      Read more about the process for obtaining and renewing Mine Operator’s Licenses

      Application and administrative fees are updated on the Fees Associated with Mining Activities

      For questions, please contact us via email at RA-epminingpermits@pa.gov