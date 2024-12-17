Apply for the Department of Environmental Protection Pollution Prevention Grant

Overview
The Pollution Prevention Grant Fund provides up to $350,000 per year for eligible underground tank owners. The Pollution Prevention Reimbursement Grant Package is also known as the Pump & Plug Program.
Eligible underground tank owners receive grants to do the following:
- Pumping out and disposal of regulated products from the tanks.
- Cleaning the interior of the tank.
- Grouting the fill pipe if you put the tank in temporary closure.
Grants go to eligible owners of six or fewer underground tanks with the purpose of preventing pollution in Pennsylvania.
All submissions must be made electronically.
Additional Resources
- DEP Grant and Loan Programs
- Instructions for Online Application
- About Storage Tanks
- Revisions to Storage Tank Regulations
- ePermitting
- Storage Tank Data/Searches
- Fact Sheets
- Storage Tank Advisory Committee
- For Grantee/Vendor assistance related to Vendor Number: Help & Resources
- For Self Service Payment Lookup/Audit Confirmation: Self-Service-Payment-Lookup
- DEP Notice of Non-Discrimination: Non-Discrimination Information
How to Apply for the DEP Pollution Prevention Grant
You can follow these helpful instructions, to complete the online application (PDF).
- Submit your application online via Pennsylvania's Single Application system.
- You must upload the Itemized Expenses for Reimbursement Form to the application available in Word or PDF format.
All grant submissions must be submitted electronically.
Pump and Plug Program
Up to $350,000 per year may be available for the Pollution Prevention Grant Fund.
Eligible underground tank owners receive grants to do the following:
- Pumping out and disposal of regulated products from the tanks.
- Cleaning the interior of the tank.
- Grouting the fill pipe if you put the tank in temporary closure.
Eligibility is limited to underground storage tanks that have not been upgraded to meet the technical requirements of federal and state regulations .
Please note that we will report grant payment information to the IRS and it may be subject to taxes.
-
Grants go to eligible owners of six or fewer underground tanks in Pennsylvania.
-
The grant must not exceed $2,500 per tank.
-
You must submit the grant application after completing all the work.
-
Reimbursement is retroactive to July 1, 1998. Work done before this date is ineligible.
-
DEP may withhold reimbursement until you resolve registration fees and USTIF fees. This includes any fines or violations. It also applies to omissions, falsifications, or inaccurate information.
-
Expenses in this application are subject to audit by the DEP or its representatives.
-
DEP will process applications on a "first come, first served" basis. Each year, we commit money until we use it all. DEP does not guarantee the availability of reimbursement funds.
Pumping Regulated Product Out of the Tank
This can include equipment rental.
Disposal of Product
This can include the transportation of products to a disposal facility.
Tank Cleaning
This can include excavation to access the tank for cleaning only, inerting, removing fumes, and washing it. If the tank will be out of service, this can also include resealing and backfilling.
Grouting the Fill Pipe
If the tank will be out of service, grouting the fill pipe with a permanent material to render it inoperable is an eligible cost. Tank owners can withdraw non-upgraded tanks from service for a year. They must follow DEP's closure regulations if permanently closing or removing the tank.
- Aboveground Storage Tanks.
- Underground tanks that are not regulated (such as consumptive-use heating oil tanks).
- Costs, other than eligible costs, for tank removal, site assessment, or remediation.
Contact Us
If you're outside Pennsylvania, call us at (717) 772-5599.