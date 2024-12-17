Skip to main content

    Department of Environmental Protection

    Apply for Regulated Medical and Chemotheraputic Waste Transporter Permit

    Access the list of transporters, review the shipping manifest, and send your completed application to: Pennsylvania DEP Bureau of Waste Management Division of Hazardous Waste Management P.O. Box 69170 Harrisburg, PA 17106-9170. Include a $500 check to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania." This fee is non-refundable.

    Download report form now
    View list of transporters

    Required documents

    1. License Application:

    2. Collateral Bond:

      • Needs forms and collateral.

      • A corporate bond needs signatures from two specific officers.

      • For partnerships, all partners must sign.

      • Sole proprietors need one signature.

      • Corporations must provide incorporation documents.

      • No surety bonds are allowed.

      • Download:

    3. Collateral:

    4. Insurance Certificate:

      • Must cover at least $500,000 in liability.

      • Include specific coverage for waste transportation.

      • The insurer must be licensed in Pennsylvania.

      • The DEP must be listed as the certificate holder.

    5. Contingency Plan:

      • Follow the provided sample plan.

      • Include all bold items.

      • Download guidelines here.

    6. Compliance History Form HW-C:

      • Required for compliance review.

      • Respond to all items.

      • Download forms here.

    Review Time: Expect a decision in 60 days.

    Contact us

    For questions, call 717-787-6239.