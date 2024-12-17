Recycling Technical Assistance Program

Overview

Pennsylvania offers up to $7,500 in free technical assistance for selected local governments to improve their recycling and waste minimization programs. The goal is to enhance material recovery and ensure sustainability. Potential applicants should review previous studies, listed below, to understand the scope of work of past projects, gain ideas to apply to their own programs and to assist them in determining a more targeted study of their own. Interested applicants and those with questions about Recycling Technical Assistance should email us or call.