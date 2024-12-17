Skip to main content

    Department of Environmental Protection

    Recycling Technical Assistance Program

    Call 717-787-7382
    Email ra-eprecyclepa@pa.gov

    Overview

    Pennsylvania offers up to $7,500 in free technical assistance for selected local governments to improve their recycling and waste minimization programs. The goal is to enhance material recovery and ensure sustainability. Potential applicants should review previous studies, listed below, to understand the scope of work of past projects, gain ideas to apply to their own programs and to assist them in determining a more targeted study of their own. Interested applicants and those with questions about Recycling Technical Assistance should email us or call.

    Recycling Technical Assistance Program Reports

    Composting and Organics Technical Assistance Program Reports

    Pay-As-You-Throw Program Reports