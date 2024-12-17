Skip to main content

    Apply for On-Farm Composting Permits

    Facility Permitting Requirements

    Overview

    Composting organic waste buffers the soil pH while adding rich nutrients to the soil. As a recycling program, it also helps with manure management.

    Composting offers countless benefits to the soil, such as:

    • Adds beneficial microorganisms to the soil.
    • Promotes a dynamic and diverse soil food web.
    • Increases soil health.
    • Improves plant disease resistance.
    • Increases soil water holding capacity.
    • Reduces soil erosion.
    • Improves soil compaction and increases aeration.

    For more on the benefits of on-farm composting, review this presentation from the 2009 PASA Farming for the Future Conference

     

    Why Apply for On-Farm Composting Permits?

    Composting organic waste creates a valuable resource. It stabilizes organic materials for richer soil.

    And it's easier to handle than manure because it can be:

    • Safely stored
    • Easily transported
    • Accessed on demand

