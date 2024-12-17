Apply for On-Farm Composting Permits

Composting organic waste buffers the soil pH while adding rich nutrients to the soil. As a recycling program, it also helps with manure management.

Composting offers countless benefits to the soil, such as:

Adds beneficial microorganisms to the soil.

Promotes a dynamic and diverse soil food web.

Increases soil health.

Improves plant disease resistance.

Increases soil water holding capacity.

Reduces soil erosion.

Improves soil compaction and increases aeration.

