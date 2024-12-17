Overview
Composting organic waste buffers the soil pH while adding rich nutrients to the soil. As a recycling program, it also helps with manure management.
Composting offers countless benefits to the soil, such as:
- Adds beneficial microorganisms to the soil.
- Promotes a dynamic and diverse soil food web.
- Increases soil health.
- Improves plant disease resistance.
- Increases soil water holding capacity.
- Reduces soil erosion.
- Improves soil compaction and increases aeration.
For more on the benefits of on-farm composting, review this presentation from the 2009 PASA Farming for the Future Conference.
Additional Resources
Why Apply for On-Farm Composting Permits?
Composting organic waste creates a valuable resource. It stabilizes organic materials for richer soil.
And it's easier to handle than manure because it can be:
- Safely stored
- Easily transported
- Accessed on demand
On-Farm Composting Permitting Documents
- General Permit WMGM017 (PDF)
- On-Farm Organic Waste Composting Facility Application
- Municipal or Residual Waste General Permit (Form 20) 2540-PM-BWM0397
- General Information Form (GIF) 4700-PM-CEE001
- Contractual Consent of Landowner (Form E-GP) 2540-FM-BWM0217
- Compliance History (Form HW-C) 2540-FM-BWM0058
- Contingency Plan (Form L) 2540-PM-BWM0384
- Acceptance of General Permit Conditions (Form 27M) 2540-PM-BWM0146
Contact Us
For questions, please contact DEP's Recycling Program at ra-eprecyclepa@pa.gov.