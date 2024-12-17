Apply for Underground Oil Tank Cleanup Reimbursement from the Department of Environmental Protection

If you can answer “YES” to all the questions below, you may be eligible for reimbursement.

Are/were you the tank owner?

Was the heating oil tank an underground (buried) tank?

Was the tank capacity 3,000 gallons or less?

Did the tank store fuel that was used for heating on the premises?

Was there a release of heating oil to the environment from the tank, the associated lines/pipes, or resulting from a spill or overfill due to a failure of the tank system?

Did the release occur, or was it discovered, on or after January 30, 1998?

Has an environmental cleanup been completed, or is one in progress?

Note: Aboveground heating oil tanks are not eligible for this program. This includes tanks on or above the floor in an underground area, like a basement or cellar.