Apply for Laboratory Accreditation

Overview
All environmental laboratories performing testing or analysis of the following must be accredited by the DEP.
- Drinking/Potable Water
- Non-Potable Water (Wastewater)
- Solid and Chemical Materials
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s (“Department”) Laboratory Accreditation Program operates a dual accreditation system.
Environmental laboratories may choose to seek accreditation by the:
- Pennsylvania State Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program (“State”)
- National Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program (“NELAP”)
How to Apply for the Laboratory Accreditation Program
Both State and NELAP accredit drinking water, non-potable water, and solid and chemical materials.
To get asbestos accreditation from the Department, environmental labs must first get accredited by an NELAP-recognized body. Then, they must apply for secondary accreditation from the Department.
The Department does recognize the NY-DOH’s ELAP accreditation for asbestos in Solid & Chemical Materials as an acceptable alternative to NELAP accreditation for asbestos only.
Initial Application Requirements
An environmental lab seeking accreditation must submit an initial application.
It must also pay the fees per Chapter 252, Subchapter B, and submit a completed Federal W-9 Form.
Initial application fees are due when the laboratory:
- Applies for accreditation with the Department at the beginning.
- Applies for accreditation, but lacks a valid certificate from the Department.
- Holds a state accreditation certificate but seeks NELAP accreditation (or vice versa).
- Failing to submit a completed renewal application by the 15th of the month when their accreditation expires.
You can submit application materials in hard copy mailed to the address below, or in electronic format through OnBase, or to eplabaccredit@pa.gov.
Laboratory Accreditation Program Resources
- Part 1 - Initial/Renewal Application & Instructions
- Part 2 - Methodology Requests
- Part 3 – Add/Change Supervisor Application & Instructions
- Part 4 - Addition of Field of Accreditation (FOA) & Instructions
- Part 5 - Changes to Laboratory Information & Instructions
- Environmental Laboratory Registration Application
- W-9 Form & InstructionsOpens In A New Window (PDF)
- Distillation Variance Application (Rev. 10/2012) (Word)
- Limited Use ATP Method Application (Rev. 10/2012) (Word)
- Request to Report Qualified Drinking Water Sample Results
- Fields of Proficiency Testing for Drinking Water, Effective 06-18-22 (PDF)
- Fields of Proficiency Testing for Non-potable Water, Effective 06-18-22 (PDF)
- Fields of Proficiency Testing for Whole Effluent Toxicity, Effective 06-18-22 (PDF)
- Fields of Proficiency Testing for Solid and Chemical Materials, Effective 06-18-22 (PDF)
- Approved PT Providers, Rev. 6 (PDF)
- ASDWA Technical Bulletin to Laboratories Reporting PFAS Analysis Using EPA Methods 533, 537, or 537.1 (PDF)
- Light Hydrocarbons via Headspace and GC-FID (PA-DEP 3686, Rev. 1) (PDF)
- Light Hydrocarbons via Purge & Trap and GC-FID (PA-DEP 9243, Rev. 0) (PDF)
- Distillation Variance Procedure, Rev. 1 (PDF)
- Assessment Guidance, Rev. 3 (PDF)
- Coliform Density Calculation FAQ (11/2008) (PDF)
- Corrective Action Report FAQ, Rev. 2 (PDF)
- Distillation Variance Approval Extension Letter (04/27/2012) (PDF)
- Guidelines for Sample Collection, Receipt, and Handling
- Instructions for Environmental Laboratories Seeking Accreditation from the PA-DEP, Rev. 0 (PDF)
- Limited Use ATP Approval Application FAQ, Rev. 0 (PDF)
- Memo to All Accredited Labs RE: Env. Lab Accreditation Regs, Chapter 252 (PDF)
- Memo to DW Accredited Laboratories RE: SDWA Reporting and Notification Requirements (12/7/2017) (PDF)
- Microbiology Incubation Units
- NELAP Accreditation FAQ, Rev. 2.1 (PDF)
- SDWA Microbiology Results and Reporting Rev. 2 (12/2022) (PDF)
- Notification of Cyanotoxin Accreditation (09/16/20) (PDF)
- Proficiency Testing (PT) Guidance for Laboratories Rev. 5 (PDF)
- Required Documentation for PA State (Chapter 252) Accreditation, Rev. 5 (PDF Only)
- SDWA Composite Analysis FAQ, Rev. 0 (PDF)
- Traceability of Measurements, Rev. 3 (PDF)
- Writing a Quality Manual for PA State (Chapter 252) Accreditation Rev. 8 (PDF)
- Writing an Analytical SOP for PA State Accreditation, Rev. 3 (PDF)
- 25 Pa. Code Chapter 252 Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Regulations
- 2012_April 28 - PA Bulletin Fields of Proficiency Testing Additions and PTRLs 4/28/2012 (PDF)
- 2009_May 23 - PA Bulletin Fields of Proficiency Testing Additions 5/23/09 (PDF Only)
- 27 Pa C.S., Chapter 41 (Act 90 of 2002) - Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Act (PDF Only)
The NELAC Institute (TNI) is a non-profit group that works to ensure environmental data is accurate and trustworthy through an open process, and is run by a Board of Directors.
Contact Us
Email: EP, Laboratory Accreditation Program
US Postal Service
Department of Environmental Protection
Bureau of Laboratories
Attn: Laboratory Accreditation Program
PO Box 1467
Harrisburg, PA 17105-1467
UPS, FedEx, Other
Department of Environmental Protection
Bureau of Laboratories
Attn: Laboratory Accreditation Program
2575 Interstate Drive
Harrisburg, PA 17110-9332