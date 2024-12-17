Skip to main content

    If you plan to buy, build, or get an electronic brachytherapy unit, you must notify the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

    How to Apply for an Electronic Brachytherapy (eBx) License

    Electronic Brachytherapy (eBxTM) is a way to give radiation therapy during surgery. It is an electric device that generates ionizing radiation. The medical personnel place it in or near the tumor to deliver a therapeutic dose.

    You must apply for a specific license within 30 days of the initial order.

    Application for Medical Electronic Brachytherapy License and Fee Schedule

    Contact Us

    For questions or more information, contact us at RA-EPRPControl@pa.gov.