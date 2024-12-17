Apply for Alternate On-lot Sewage Pretreatment Technology Verification

If you are interested in having your product approved to be used in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, complete and submit the following form:

Initial Data Verification for Proprietary On-lot Alternate Technology Approval.

Need help completing the application? Here are step-by-step instructions to help you with the online application.

DEP will review the info in your "Initial Data Verification for Proprietary On-lot Alternate Technology Approval" form. Once DEP verifies that your technology system or component is eligible for the TVP approval process, you must submit a full application. At this point, a general outline of the review process is as follows:

Step One: Initial application

Fill out an application form and send it to DEP. This is for the review of the submitted materials. This form will be sent to you by email once your Initial Data Verification for Proprietary On-Lot Alternate Technology Approval form has been accepted.

Step Two: Verify certification

The DEP Verify 3rd party Certification data, using a statistical analysis, to determine if the data supports the requested performance standard by the manufacturer.

If the manufacturer provided field testing data. The DEP will verify if it is acceptable and verify through a statistical analysis if the data meets the requested performance standard.

If previously collected field testing data are not provided or not acceptable, then the DEP will request a Field Test Plan, as detailed in Appendix E of the guidance, to gather the data necessary.

Step Three: Final approval

The manufacturer must choose between performance monitoring or performance audit for final approval. Following this, the On-lot Alternate Technology Technical Guidance Document (OAT TGD) is developed. The process then involves consultation with the Sewage Advisory Committee.

The draft is published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin for a 30-day comment period.

After this, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) reviews comments, develops a Comment and Response document, and updates the TGD as needed. Finally, the document is published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin as final.

Review Timeframe

90 days after the review starts, if the info is complete. If field testing is required, final approval may take an extra 12-18 months.