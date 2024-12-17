Apply For a Water Allocation Permit

Overview
A water allocation permit allows you to use a specific amount of water from a river, lake, or well. The permit shows how much water you can use and how to use it.
Applicant Checklist
Please review the list below to make sure you’ve included everything needed. Put a check mark next to each item you’ve completed or provided.
If anything is missing, it will slow down the process and might cause your application to be put on hold or even closed.
Be sure to include the checklist included in the application with your application form.
- Read all the instructions accompanying the application form before completing it.
- Complete all items on the form.
- Provide additional information where required.
- Sign and notarize the application.
- Request a specific quantity of allocation for each source listed in Section C.
- Prepare and enclose the required map as instructed in Section X. If the required map is not included, the application will be considered incomplete and returned to the applicant.
Sources of Supply:
- Wells
- Springs
- Reservoirs
- Interconnections
- Intakes
- Standpipes
- Present Service Area
- Future Service Area
- Wastewater System Service Area
- Points of Discharge
- Application fee enclosed ($25 Check or money order payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania)
- Compliance with the requirements for Municipal Notification (see page 10 of Instructions)
To complete your permit application, you must submit TWO COPIES of the following documents:
- The application form.
- A system map with all the details listed in Section X.
- The required extra information – complete and submit the attached checklist.
- Proof of Act 14 Municipal and County Notification. You can show proof by providing: a. Certified mail receipt and a copy of the letter sent to each municipality and county, OR b. Written acknowledgment from each municipality and county.
Note: If you don’t provide all the requested information, your application may be returned or delayed.
Mailing Address
Department of Environmental Protection
Bureau of Watershed Management
Division of Water Use Planning
P.O. Box 8555
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8555
Additional Resources
Additional forms:
- Daily Water Withdrawal/Instream Flow Requirement Report, 3940-FM-BSDW0014
- Water Allocation Permit Compliance Report, 3940-FM-BSDW0018
- Application for Reduction of Instream Flow Requirement (submitted through Drought Emergency Application)
