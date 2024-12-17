Apply For a Water Allocation Permit

A water allocation permit allows you to use a specific amount of water from a river, lake, or well. The permit shows how much water you can use and how to use it.

Applicant Checklist

Please review the list below to make sure you’ve included everything needed. Put a check mark next to each item you’ve completed or provided.

If anything is missing, it will slow down the process and might cause your application to be put on hold or even closed.

Be sure to include the checklist included in the application with your application form.