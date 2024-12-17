Apply for a Municipal Waste General Permit

Overview
A general permit is used to manage municipal waste by allowing it to be processed and used in helpful ways. People or towns can apply by sending a completed application to the department.
There are several benefits to getting a general permit, including:
- Lower application fees
- A faster application process, leading to quicker decisions
- Possible waiving of bonding and insurance requirements
Types of general permits
General permits can be issued for certain types of waste processing and can cover a region or the entire state. The waste must be similar in how it looks and behaves and must be processed in similar ways.
Fees for general permits
Here are the fees for different permits:
- General permit: $1,000
- General permit for a mix of municipal and residual waste: $2,000
- Registration: $250
- Determination of applicability: $500
Permit forms for beneficial use
- General Information Form for a Residual or Municipal Waste General Permit 4700-PM-CEE001
- Form D - Environmental Assessment 2540-PM-BWM0172
- Form E GP - Contractual Consent of Landowner 2540-PM-BWM0217
- Form MRW-C - Identification of Interests & Compliance History 2540-FM-BWM0124
- Form R1 - Waste Analysis and Classification (if required by department) 2540-PM-BWM0001
- Form X - Radiation Protection Action Plan 2500-FM-BWM0430
- Form 25R - Source Reduction Strategy (if required by department) 2540-PM-BWM0349
- Form 27M - Acceptance of General Permit Conditions (if required by department) 2540-PM-BWM0146
Additional Permit Forms for Processing Prior to Beneficial Use
- Form G (A) - Air Resource Protection 2540-FM-BWM0391a (if required by department)
- Form G (B) - Non Methane Organic Compounds (NMOC) Emissions Estimate 2540- FM-BWM0391b (if required by department)
- Form L - Contingency Plan 2540-PM-BWM0384
- Form 5 - Map Requirements 2540-PM-BWM0154 (Not for Mobile Units)
- Form 14 - Operation Plan 2540-PM-BWM0011 (if required by department)
- Form 37 - Certification of Facility Construction Activity 2540-PM-BWM0012 (if required by department)
- Bonding Worksheets available in eLibrary (if required by department)