Apply for a Municipal Waste General Permit

    Overview

    A general permit is used to manage municipal waste by allowing it to be processed and used in helpful ways. People or towns can apply by sending a completed application to the department.

    There are several benefits to getting a general permit, including:

    • Lower application fees
    • A faster application process, leading to quicker decisions
    • Possible waiving of bonding and insurance requirements

     

    Types of general permits

    General permits can be issued for certain types of waste processing and can cover a region or the entire state. The waste must be similar in how it looks and behaves and must be processed in similar ways.

    Fees for general permits

    Here are the fees for different permits:

    • General permit: $1,000
    • General permit for a mix of municipal and residual waste: $2,000
    • Registration: $250
    • Determination of applicability: $500

    Permit forms for beneficial use

    Additional Permit Forms for Processing Prior to Beneficial Use