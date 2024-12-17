Apply for a Hazardous Waste Permit

Applicants for a hazardous waste permit should meet with the regional office to discuss their plans. Prior to this pre-application meeting, applicants should utlilize DEP’s Permit Application Consultation Tool (PACT) to help ensure the project involves the correct DEP program(s), permit application(s), appropriate notifications, etc.

At time of the Phase II and Operations and Design phase of the permit application, the permit application must include a check for the application fee. Make the payment payable to the "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania." Please check with the DEP Regional Office for submittal of the appropriate permit application fee or see Title 25 Pa Code § 270a.3.

See below for permit documents.