    Apply for a Hazardous Waste Permit

    If you need to apply for a hazardous waste permit, you should meet with the regional office to discuss your plans.

    Overview

    Applicants for a hazardous waste permit should meet with the regional office to discuss their plans.  Prior to this pre-application meeting, applicants should utlilize DEP’s Permit Application Consultation Tool (PACT) to help ensure the project involves the correct DEP program(s), permit application(s), appropriate notifications, etc.

    At time of the Phase II and Operations and Design phase of the permit application, the permit application must include a check for the application fee. Make the payment payable to the "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania." Please check with the DEP Regional Office for submittal of the appropriate permit application fee or see Title 25 Pa Code § 270a.3. 

    See below for permit documents. 

    How to Apply for a Hazardous Waste Permit

    To apply for a Pennsylvania Hazardous Waste Permit, submit a completed application to the DEP Regional Office where the facility site is located through DEP’s Public Upload with Payment Tool.

    Applicants for a hazardous waste permit should meet with the regional office to discuss their plans. Also, applicants should address the Module 9 Siting Criteria before applying.

    The application will be denied if it does not meet any exclusionary criteria in Module 9.

    Permit Documents

    The following documents must be completed and submitted to the Department along with the application fee. The forms and instructions are available as individual Microsoft Word Documents.

     The following forms  and resources are available in elibrary. Please complete the application as per the instruction form.

    Completion of Form HW-C is required for the Department to access the applicant's history of compliance with laws, rules, and regulations relating to environmental protection within Pennsylvania as well as out of state.

    Please respond to each item. If an item does not apply, enter "None" or "N/A".

    Please pay particular attention to the instructions for the Certification of this document (see Instructions, No. 9 and Page 5 of 5).

    Complete information regarding these requirements is cited within the Department's regulations, 25 PA Code, Chapter 264a (copies available upon request) and 40 CFR Part 264 incorporated at 25 PA Code, §264a.1.

    Contact Us

    If you need further information, please contact the Bureau of Waste Management, Division of Hazardous Waste Management at 717-787-6239.