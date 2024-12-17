Apply for the Municipal and Residual Waste Transportation Safety Program

New applicants need a Waste Hauler (WH) number and a Personal Identification Number (PIN) to access the online system.

Individuals: Fill out the PIN Request and email it to RA-WTSP@PA.GOV.

Businesses: Include your EIN Confirmation letter (Ltr 147c or SS-4) and Articles of Incorporation. Missing documents will delay processing. Then, complete the PIN Request, attach documents, and email it.

The department will send a PIN Letter with your WH number, PIN, and access instructions. You'll get it at the email provided in the PIN Request.

Follow the PIN Letter instructions to log into the DEP GreenPort system.

First, create a Keystone Login. Follow the instructions in your PIN letter.