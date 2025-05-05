Apply for the Municipal and Residual Waste Transporter License

Overview
The Waste Transportation Safety Act (Act 90 of 2002, Chapter 62) mandates that all waste transport vehicles in Pennsylvania, including trucks over 17,000 lbs and trailers over 10,000 lbs, need a valid authorization. This applies to vehicles carrying municipal or residual waste to processing or disposal sites. Moreover, these sites cannot accept waste from vehicles without valid authorization, including those with expired stickers or cards.
Reminder to Haulers
Haulers are reminded to renew their authorization at least 90 days prior to expiration date to avoid a lapse in their authorization. Authorizations do not renew automatically.
For New Applicants
New applicants need a Waste Hauler (WH) number and a Personal Identification Number (PIN) to access the online system.
-
Individuals: Fill out the PIN Request and email it to RA-WTSP@PA.GOV.
-
Businesses: Include your EIN Confirmation letter (Ltr 147c or SS-4) and Articles of Incorporation. Missing documents will delay processing. Then, complete the PIN Request, attach documents, and email it.
The department will send a PIN Letter with your WH number, PIN, and access instructions. You'll get it at the email provided in the PIN Request.
Follow the PIN Letter instructions to log into the DEP GreenPort system.
First, create a Keystone Login. Follow the instructions in your PIN letter.
- Click “Register”.
- On the new page, enter your email and click “Send Code”.
- Enter the code from your email and click “Enter”.
- Create a Username and Password. Store this info securely.
- You'll get a confirmation email. Return to the Log-in screen and use your new credentials to complete your application.
- Click “New Application”. Complete the checklist. Submit your application and payment. Your application will then be under DEP review.
- Expect your authorization stickers and cab cards by mail in about 3 weeks, provided your application is error-free.
To Renew Your License
Existing Haulers can renew or add vehicles (Addendum) to their authorizations using the DEP GreenPort online system or by paper application. Here’s how:
Forgot your PIN? Contact the Help Desk or call 717-787-4357 to reset it. You'll get a new PIN via email.
Online Application
Renewal
-
Click "Renewal Application" in the Main Menu.
-
Complete the "Application Check List". After submitting, it will show "Application is currently under review by DEP". Include five years of compliance history. For enforcement actions, see Compliance History Information below.
-
Expect your stickers and cab cards by mail within 3 weeks.
Addendum
Use an addendum to add/remove vehicles, request replacements, or update info. Do not submit an addendum within 120 days of expiration. Renew instead.
-
You should have received a letter with your waste hauler number and PIN. This is needed for online access. If not, call 717-787-4357 for a new PIN.
-
Follow the PIN Letter instructions to log in at DEP GreenPort.
-
Click "Addendum" in the Main Menu. Complete the "Application Check List". After submitting, it will show "Addendum is currently under review by DEP".
-
Expect your stickers and cab cards by mail within 3 weeks.
Paper Application
Renewal
-
Submit your renewal at least 90 days before expiration to avoid lapses.
-
Print the Municipal and Residual Waste Transportation Authorization Application Forms.
-
See the Paper Renewal Instructions (PDF).
-
Mark "Renewal" and include your WH#. Complete and mail it with payment.
-
Expect your stickers and cab cards by mail within four weeks. Stickers won't be sent via express mail. Envelopes for express mail will not be returned.
Addendum
-
Submit an addendum to update vehicles, request replacements, or change info. Do not submit an addendum within 120 days of expiration. Renew instead.
-
Print the Municipal and Residual Waste Transportation Addendum Forms 2560-PM-BWM0015c from eLibrary.
-
See the Paper Addendum Instructions (PDF).
-
Complete and mail it with payment if adding vehicles or requesting replacements.
-
Expect your stickers and cab cards by mail within four weeks. Stickers won't be sent via express mail. Envelopes for express mail will not be returned.
Application errors may cause unnecessary delays in processing waste hauler authorizations. Your application may be returned if any of the following occur:
- Employee Identification Number (EIN) cannot be verified. Please include a copy of the IRS Confirmation Letter with your application (not assignment letter, not W-9) or to obtain a copy call the IRS 800-829-4933 or 800-829-1040.
- USDOT number not active or MC/MX# not authorized. You may check on the status of these numbers, and search with your USDOT #, MC/MX #, or company name.
- Applicant name not on all pages or application is not filled out completely.
- Incorrect Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Please include a copy of the current vehicle registration. (VINs do not contain an I, O, or Q, and vehicle VINs after the year 1981 have 17-digits). You may check your VIN at these websites: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and CMV ID: A Web-based VIN Decoder for Trucks, Buses, and Trailers (nisrinc.com).
- Insurance expired. Please make sure insurance policy is effective at time of application.
- Applicant Information (Part D). The name of the owner and/or ownership information is required (i.e. owner and/or the current officers and/or LLC members of a corporate entity). *This information needs to be current and up-to-date in our system*
- Compliance History information incomplete or enforcement actions and violations not disclosed on the application. Please check your compliance history before submitting your application. Uncheck applicable “Null” boxes, enter your Client ID and/or WH number (using capital letters, WH), and then click View Report.
- No fee or underpayment of fee. Please review your vehicle registration for the vehicle type to ensure the correct fee payment. A Truck (TK) is $100. A Truck-Tractor (TT) is $50. A Waste Trailer (WT) is $50.
- Please ensure that the check or money order has the correct fee made payable to the “Commonwealth of Pennsylvania” and is enclosed with the application.
- Application not signed. Please make sure your application is signed before submitting it.
Questions? Please contact us at 717-783-9258.
Providing complete and accurate compliance history application information is required for the successful review and approval of an application. Applications received by DEP lacking full and complete compliance histories are in violation of 18 PA. C.S. Section 4904(b) and will be returned to the applicant. See below for instructions.
Instructions for Locating your Compliance History
- Waste hauler compliance history information is available at WTSP violations and enforcement actions.
- Obtain your company’s Client Id. You can obtain this Id number from Complete (Active, Inactive, Revoked) List of Waste Transportation Authorizations or by calling DEP at 717-783-9258.
- Go to the “Client Search” link in eFACTS on the Web.
- Type in your Client Id in the “Client Id” box and hit the Search box. Hint: Do not type in additional information on this screen.
- All Compliance History information will be located under “Inspections” (bottom of page).
- Specific compliance history information (violations and enforcement actions) will be found under the “Inspection Results” link.
- Notes
- If the Client Search Site Details includes company owned facilities/operations, additional waste violations may be listed for these operations.
- Waste violations and enforcements actions must also be reported for related corporations (corporations with common principals or have parent or subsidiary relationships).
- eFACTS may not include violations and enforcement actions that were taken in the last 10 business days that should be reported.