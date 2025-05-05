Pay Air Quality Annual Operating Permit Maintenance Fees to the Department of Environmental Protection

Follow these steps to create a Greenport account to pay your Air Quality Fees. If you need help, you can contact the IT Service Desk.



1. Create an Account: If you don’t have a Greenport account, go to the Greenport home page and click the “Register” button. Follow the instructions to set up your account. You can find a user guide to help you register or import an existing account. You can also watch the Video Guide for more help.

2. Complete Enrollment: Finish the enrollment process and sign the Electronic Filing Administrator (EFA) Registration and Security Agreement. Follow the guide to use your invoice number to enroll in the Air Quality Fee Payment application. You can watch the Video Guide for assistance.

The EFA Agreement gives you permission to handle online business for your facility with DEP. After you sign it, you will go to your ePermitting dashboard.

3. Make Your Payment: Check the guide to learn how to choose an invoice and pay your maintenance fees in the ePermitting application. There is also a video guide available. If you need to change any facility information, contact the appropriate Regional Office.

After you make your payment, you can view, print, and save your payment confirmation.