Submit an Exception Request

Overview
Licensed drug and alcohol treatment facilities and recovery houses can request an exception to any of the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs' licensing regulations found in Title 28 of the Pennsylvania Code, Part V.
If an exception is granted, the Department reserves the right to revoke the exception at any time in accordance with 28 Pa. Code §§ 701.12 and 709.5.
Exception request examples
Licensed Treatment Facilities and Recovery Houses
- Capacity Changes
- Physical Plant
- Safety/Emergency – Fire/Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms/Drills
Drug and Alcohol Treatment Facilities
- Flex Beds
- Financial Audit
- Offsite Services
- Ratios
- Staffing – Qualifications or Training, Treatment Plan Updates
Narcotic/Opioid Treatment Programs
- Medication Control and Dosing
- Primary Care Staff
- Prohibition of Medication Units
- Take-Home Privileges
- Urine Testing
Recovery Houses
- Beginning of Residency
- Financial Transactions
- Medication
- Personnel Management
Exception request process
Exception requests must be completed through DDAP's Exception Request Form.
If supporting or supplemental documentation is required to process the request, instructions are incorporated into the form indicating how the documentation must be submitted.
The applicable regulations are also included in the form, based on the type of exception request.
Related Licensing Alerts
Exception requests to 28 Pa. Code § 715.25 (relating to prohibitions of medication units), which states narcotic treatment medication units are prohibited should refer to Licensing Alert 2022-02, published September 27, 2022.
Contact
If you have questions or concerns, email the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs' Division of Licensing Operations.