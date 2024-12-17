Overview
The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs implemented the electronic plan of correction process for licensed drug and alcohol treatment facilities and licensed recovery houses to receive and respond to deficiencies from on-site inspections through a secure online portal (SAIS).
Portal registration
Download and complete the form and agreement listed below to register with the online portal (SAIS) to respond to a plan of correction.
Submit both completed forms to the Department's Division of Licensing Operations via email to ra-licensuredivision@pa.gov.
Download and complete the Email Registration Request for Facility Directors and House Managers Form (PDF). This form must also be resubmitted whenever there is a change of facility director, house manager, or their email address.
Download and complete the Password Security Agreement for Facility Directors Form and House Managers (PDF).
Contact
If you have questions or concerns, please contact DDAP’s Division of Licensing Operations.