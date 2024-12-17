Skip to main content

    Drug and alcohol treatment facilities and licensed recovery houses can receive and respond to deficiencies from on-site inspections.

    The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs implemented the electronic plan of correction process for licensed drug and alcohol treatment facilities and licensed recovery houses to receive and respond to deficiencies from on-site inspections through a secure online portal (SAIS). 

    Download and complete the form and agreement listed below to register with the online portal (SAIS) to respond to a plan of correction.

    Submit both completed forms to the Department's Division of Licensing Operations via email to ra-licensuredivision@pa.gov

    Download and complete the Email Registration Request for Facility Directors and House Managers Form (PDF). This form must also be resubmitted whenever there is a change of facility director, house manager, or their email address.

    If you have questions or concerns, please contact DDAP’s Division of Licensing Operations.

    ra-licensuredivision@pa.gov