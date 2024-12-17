Report a Licensed Drug and Alcohol Treatment Facility or Recovery House Unusual Incident

Treatment facilities required to make reports
Freestanding drug and alcohol treatment facilities must report unusual incidents to DDAP within 3 business days. These incidents include:
- Assaults – Physical or sexual assault by a staff member or client.
- Death or Serious Injury – Death or serious injury due to trauma, suicide, medication mistakes, or other unusual causes.
- Service Disruption – A major event, like a disaster, that causes the facility to close for more than 1 day.
- Emergency Services – Events that require police, fire, or ambulance assistance.
- Contagious Disease – Outbreak of a disease that needs to be reported to the CDC.
Narcotic and opioid treatment programs must report unusual incidents to DDAP within 48 hours. These incidents include:
- Abuse Complaints – Complaints about patient abuse, including physical, verbal, sexual, or emotional abuse.
- Death or Serious Injury – Death or serious injury due to trauma, suicide, medication mistakes, or other unusual causes.
- Service Disruption – A major event causing the facility to close.
- Community Concern – Incidents that could upset the community or cause concern.
Licensed recovery houses must report unusual incidents to DDAP within 3 business days. These incidents include:
- Assaults – Physical or sexual assault by a staff member, volunteer, or resident.
- Death or Serious Injury – Death or serious injury due to trauma, suicide, medication mistakes, or other unusual causes.
- Disasters – Fire, storm, flood, or other events that close the recovery house or force residents to move for more than 1 day.
- Emergency Services – Events that need police, fire, or ambulance assistance.
- Contagious Disease – Outbreak of a disease that needs to be reported to the CDC.
Reporting not required
Some incidents do not need to be reported to DDAP, such as:
- A client going to the emergency room for a minor illness.
- A client leaving the facility against advice.
- A client who appears intoxicated but doesn't need emergency help.
- Clients having intimate relationships with mutual consent.
- Clients being discharged from the facility against their will.
- Other incidents not listed in the regulations.
How to submit a report
When using the ERS for the first time, you must reset your password.
- Enter your Facility Login ID.
- Click the “Reset Password” button.
- The password reset will not affect any other passwords you may use for other tasks.
- After resetting, you'll be directed to a Welcome Page with instructions on how to use ERS.
Click on the ERS user manual for more information.
Contact
For questions about unusual incident reports, email RA-DAAPI_DIVISION@pa.gov.
For technical issues with ERS, email RA-licensuredivision@pa.gov.