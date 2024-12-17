Report a Licensed Recovery House Change

Requirements for reporting a new house manager
If there is a change in the house manager at a licensed drug and alcohol recovery house, the house must inform DDAP within 30 days. To report this change, the house must complete the Facility Request Form, including any required documents or instructions indicated in the form.
Resources
- Locate Licensed Recovery or Halfway Housing
- 28 Pa. Code, Ch. 717 Standards for Drug and Alcohol Recovery House Licensure
- Apply to Become a Licensed Recovery House
- Report a Licensed Recovery House Unusual Incident
- Submit an Exception Request
- Respond to a Plan of Correction
- Licensing Alerts
90-day reporting requirements
A licensed drug and alcohol recovery houses must notify DDAP within 90 days of the following changes or events by completing the Facility Request Form, including any required documents or instructions indicated in the form.
- Change of ownership
- Name change
- Relocation
- Maximum occupancy change
- Closure
If the house does not notify DDAP about these changes, the license will automatically expire.
Other changes
Report the following contact information updates or changes for a licensed Recovery House by completing the Facility Request Form.
- Phone number
- Fax number
- Emergency contact(s)
Contact
If you have questions or concerns, call or email the Bureau of Program Licensure's Division of Licensing Operations.