of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs

    Report a Licensed Recovery House Change

    Recovery houses licensed by the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) must inform the Department of changes by completing the Facility Request Form.

    Requirements for reporting a new house manager

    If there is a change in the house manager at a licensed drug and alcohol recovery house, the house must inform DDAP within 30 days. To report this change, the house must complete the Facility Request Form, including any required documents or instructions indicated in the form.

    90-day reporting requirements

    A licensed drug and alcohol recovery houses must notify DDAP within 90 days of the following changes or events by completing the Facility Request Form,  including any required documents or instructions indicated in the form.

    • Change of ownership 
    • Name change
    • Relocation
    • Maximum occupancy change
    • Closure

    If the house does not notify DDAP about these changes, the license will automatically expire.

    Other changes

    Report the following contact information updates or changes for a licensed Recovery House by completing the Facility Request Form.

    • Phone number
    • Fax number
    • Emergency contact(s) 

    Contact

    If you have questions or concerns, call or email  the Bureau of Program Licensure's Division of Licensing Operations.

    Email

    ra-licensuredivision@pa.gov