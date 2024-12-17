Skip to main content

    Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs

    Register for DDAP Trainings

    The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs’ (DDAP) Training Managment System (TMS) offers a catalog of in-person and virtual trainings to maintain your skills and fulfill requirements.

    Overview

    Training Management System (TMS)  is a web-based application that allows drug, alcohol, and other human services professionals to register for trainings offered throughout the Commonwealth. Our trainings are open to any member of the public who is interested in the topics offered, even if they aren’t working in the field. In order to attend a training, you must first set up a free account. Once you have your account set up you can then begin registering for trainings.

    The catalog of course offerings is organized by the following topics:

    • Administrative
    • Case Management
    • Prevention
    • Problem Gambling
    • Recovery Support
    • Treatment

    Registration tips

    • TMS uses the Commonwealth’s Keystone Login. Keystone Login is an account management system for Commonwealth online services. 
    • You can use your Keystone Login username and password to log into any online service that participates in Keystone Login.
    • If you do not already have an account, you can create one through Keystone Login or by selecting "Register" in TMS.

    Contact

    If you have questions about your TMS account or trainings, call or email DDAP.

    Call

    717-736-7452

    Email

    ra-datraining@pa.gov