    Locate Licensed Recovery or Halfway Housing

    Find licensed sober living homes and halfway houses near you to support yourself or a loved one's recovery.

    Recovery Housing

    Recovery or sober living housing in Pennsylvania that receive referrals from state agencies or state-funded facilities or federal or state funding must be licensed by the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP).

    The agency’s licensure program aims to help empower sustained recovery for individuals with substance use disorder by ensuring a network of safe drug and alcohol recovery houses across the Commonwealth.

    Visit our Drug and Alcohol Facility Locator for the most up-to-date listing of licensed recovery houses.

    Halfway Housing

    A halfway house can offer treatment and provides a home-like atmosphere within the local community, is accessible to public transportation, and provides opportunities for independent growth and responsible community living.

    Mutual self-help, assistance in economic and social adjustment, integration of activities of daily living, and development of a sound recovery program are requirements of licensed halfway houses.

    Download a listing of licensed halfway houses.