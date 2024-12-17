Skip to main content

    Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs

    Locate Drug and Alcohol Treatment Services

    Quick access to good treatment is vital for starting recovery. Not sure where to begin? Here are some options for you or a loved one. The right treatment and support make recovery likely.

    Call 1-800-662-HELP

    Get Help Now

    Individuals seeking treatment or supports for themselves or a loved one can call the toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). It’s available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and staffed by trained professionals.

    A live chat option is also available online or via text message at 717-216-0905 for those seeking help who may not be comfortable speaking to a helpline operator. 

    Find Treatment

    Treatment Atlas evaluates addiction treatment facilities’ use of evidence-based best practices, includes an assessment to understand the appropriate level of care, and offers an easy-to-use dashboard to allow those in need and their loved ones to search for and compare facilities using criteria such as location, services offered, and insurance accepted so they can find the best treatment for their unique needs. 

    You can also find a full list of licensed drug and alcohol treatment facilities in Pennsylvania using our  Care Provider Search or search facility inspection results using our  Drug and Alcohol Facility Locator. 

    Find Your County Drug and Alcohol Office

    County drug and alcohol offices, known as Single County Authorities (SCA) can help with treatment funding, assess the need for treatment or other services, and make referrals to match treatment and/or service needs for individuals or their family members experiencing substance use disorders.