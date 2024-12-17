Locate Drug and Alcohol Treatment Services

Get Help Now
Individuals seeking treatment or supports for themselves or a loved one can call the toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). It’s available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and staffed by trained professionals.
A live chat option is also available online or via text message at 717-216-0905 for those seeking help who may not be comfortable speaking to a helpline operator.
Find Treatment
Treatment Atlas evaluates addiction treatment facilities’ use of evidence-based best practices, includes an assessment to understand the appropriate level of care, and offers an easy-to-use dashboard to allow those in need and their loved ones to search for and compare facilities using criteria such as location, services offered, and insurance accepted so they can find the best treatment for their unique needs.
You can also find a full list of licensed drug and alcohol treatment facilities in Pennsylvania using our Care Provider Search or search facility inspection results using our Drug and Alcohol Facility Locator.
Find Your County Drug and Alcohol Office
County drug and alcohol offices, known as Single County Authorities (SCA) can help with treatment funding, assess the need for treatment or other services, and make referrals to match treatment and/or service needs for individuals or their family members experiencing substance use disorders.