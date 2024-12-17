File a Right-to-Know Request

A written request to the Agency under the RTKL must meet the following requirements:

Identify a name and a mailing address for the RTKL response

State that the request is being made pursuant to the RTKL

Be submitted in person, by letter, email, or fax

Be sufficiently specific to enable the Agency to ascertain which records are being requested

Be from a person that is a legal resident of the United States

All requests must be addressed to the Agency Open Records Officer Ashley Staley

Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs

2601 N. Third Street, Fifth Floor

Harrisburg, PA 17110

E-mail address: ra-rtk-da@pa.gov

Fax number: 717-787-6285

You can make RTKL requests using a form from the Office of Open Records. The Agency will consider these requests as public records. They may post them online.

If a request is vague, the Agency can deny it. The Agency's Open Records Officer (AORO) might reach out for clarification. It's helpful to include contact information in the request.

The RTKL Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday. Requests made after hours are considered received the next business day.

Verbal requests go to the relevant program office. They are treated as routine requests, not RTKL requests.